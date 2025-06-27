Why Smart Retirees Are Ditching Traditional Financial Plans

Today’s economic landscape is making it difficult for many to retire.

Inflation, market volatility, rising health care costs and uncertainty surrounding interest rates are taking their toll on Americans; 70% say their financial stress is at an all-time high, according to a recent survey by Talker Research on behalf of Doctor On Demand by Included Health.

That stress is pushing people to rethink traditional financial strategies that have been followed for decades. Old wisdom taught investment strategies such as the 60/40 portfolio, which allocates 60% of your investments to stocks and 40% to bonds, and the “set-it-and-forget-it” approach that purely relies on the S&P 500 Index.

Those models are outdated and built for a different era, and today’s retirees need more than just market exposure — they need flexibility, protection and purpose behind their investments.

Just as markets don’t always move in a straight line, our investment goals are constantly changing. As people live longer, health care costs rise and more families support aging parents and children, they can’t build a financial plan that is focused only on growth.

That’s where planning, not guessing, comes into play.

I’ve seen firsthand how people feel more confident and less anxious when their financial life is broken down into clear, strategic roles.

So we’ve designed a process called the Tailor-Made Wealth Plan, a four-part framework that helps organize wealth in a way that reflects real-life risks and goals, not just theoretical averages.

The four financial roles every retirement plan should cover

Liquidity. Every plan should start with accessible cash in an emergency fund that covers three to six months of essential expenses. It’s difficult to predict when disaster could strike with a medical emergency, an expensive home repair or a large stock market correction.

This fund protects retirees from poor decisions during downturns and gives them the freedom to ride out volatility.

Income. After an emergency fund is built, the next priority is ensuring a guaranteed income stream covering day-to-day living.

For many, this means incorporating strategies like fixed indexed annuities, which grow based on the performance of a stock index, like the S&P 500, but where the principal is protected against market volatility.

Some fixed indexed annuities include an income rider, which guarantees a predictable income payment through retirement, for an annual fee.

Growth. Growth still matters, but with a tactical lens. We use active models and strategies that track key economic indicators each month to manage our clients’ investment accounts.

Depending on those signals, we shift our portfolios between growth-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and defensive positions. It’s important to adjust investments based on economic strength to capitalize on growth without exposing yourself to risk.

Long-term care protection. As retirees live longer, many do so in poorer health and accumulate large medical expenses. Unfortunately, this is one of the most overlooked risks in retirement and can drain their portfolio if they don’t prepare for it.

People can self-insure this risk using hybrid long-term care strategies or asset-based long-term care annuities, ensuring that care doesn’t come at the expense of their legacy.

Don't forget to plan for taxes

Taxes also need to be considered within each financial plan. Even the most well-designed retirement plans can fall apart if taxes are ignored.

Ordinary income from IRA withdrawals can push you into higher brackets, required minimum distributions (RMDs) on tax-deferred accounts can balloon your taxable income and Medicare income-related monthly adjustment amount (IRMAA) surcharges can increase premiums if your income isn’t carefully managed.

That’s why tax strategy can’t be an afterthought in your financial plan. You should work with a financial planner to strategically draw from retirement accounts, implement Roth conversions when efficient, minimize IRMAA penalties and align your plan with CPAs and estate attorneys.

Your retirement assets should be as organized and intentional as they were in your working years. In today’s market, real planning isn’t about chasing returns, it’s about aligning your wealth with your lifestyle, values and real-world uncertainties.

Don’t rely on a one-size-fits-all portfolio. A retirement plan shouldn’t just hope for the best — it should prepare for the financial challenges of the future.

