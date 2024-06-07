Four Things You Need to Know About Your Aging Parents

When it comes to estate planning for your aging parents, knowledge about their wishes and finances is power.

An adult daughter hugs her mother.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Leila Evans, CFP®
By
published

This time of year, with Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, is the perfect time to celebrate your parents.

But these months can also serve as a reminder to talk to them about estate planning and how they want their lives and assets to be managed as they age.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up
Disclaimer

This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Leila Evans, CFP®
Leila Evans, CFP®
Regional President, Senior Managing Director, MAI Capital Management

Leila is Regional President, Senior Managing Director at MAI Capital Management, based in Charlotte, N.C. She has over 30 years of experience in financial services working extensively with high-net-worth individuals and families. Leila joined MAI after the acquisition of Queens Oak Advisors, where she served as the Managing Partner and Director of Client Service.

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8