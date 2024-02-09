Caring for Your Aging Parents: A Seven-Step Guide
Caring for aging parents can be draining, but knowing where everyone stands and having critical things in place can at least make the process less stressful.
Aging certainly is part of the circle of life. If we are all fortunate, someday we can repay the favor of our parents caring for us, by caring for them. It is a time in one’s life that does not come easy and should be handled with the utmost care. In my line of work, I witness the tolls and stress caring for an aging parent can have on both the child and the parent. Albeit, no easy task, there are certainly best practices developed by many elder care experts I thought appropriate to share with you here today.
Below is a seven-step guide that is practical and easy to follow for caring for an aging parent (or family member):
1. Assess their needs.
Start by understanding your parents’ specific needs across all facets of their lives. This should span from family support, home safety, medical requirements, cognitive health, mobility, personal care, meal prep, social interaction and exercise. It is important during this stage that you properly evaluate what current support there is in these areas and where additional support/resources are necessary.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
2. Consider your capacity.
Although we all want to be able to help our most precious loved ones, it is important to do some self-assessment of your actual capacity to do so. You should assess your own health, proximity, living preferences and relationship quality with your significant other.
Being able to acknowledge when you are not the appropriate caregiver is just as important as acknowledging when you are the right person. This should allow you to understand where you may need some help and where you might not.
3. Involve your parents.
It is an important step to not make decisions in a vacuum. You should absolutely, assuming they’re able, include your parents in these discussions. It is safe to say they are likely to have some opinions on the who, what and where of their aging needs. I’d also add in here to include your immediate family as well, since, as they say, it will take a village.
4. Understand their finances.
Bet you didn’t see this one coming?! Elder care can be not only physically and mentally draining, but it can also be financially draining. Before curating a care plan, it is important to understand the financial landscape. The questions to be asked are what kind of care do you anticipate your parents needing? What are the estimated future costs of their needs? What do their current finances look like? Is anyone in your family going to assist financially if needed?
Answering these questions can help you assess the financial needs and, thus, understand what the optionality is for care. I’d also highly suggest involving your, or their, financial experts to help assist in this process.
5. Ensure their home safety.
Remember how I mentioned life comes full circle? Bet you remember baby-proofing your home once upon a time so your little ones wouldn’t smash their little heads. Well, full circle, here we come. You will want to “parent-proof” your parents’ home to prevent accidents.
This can entail home modifications, decluttering, installing grab bars, improving lighting and making general accessibility enhancements where needed. This is an important step and one that can enable your loved ones the dignity to stay in their own home for as long as possible.
6. Facilitate communication.
Regardless of your ability to physically care for your loved ones, every one of us can help with a communication plan. This cuts two ways. For starters, you’ll want to make sure your parents have the appropriate accessible communication devices to reach out in times of need.
Additionally, you can help by combatting loneliness. Just because you are super busy every day, doesn’t mean your aging parent is as well. Take time regularly to reach out and check in on these special people. It is the easiest thing to do and likely will go the longest to preserving dignity for all.
7. Explore care options.
The final stage is to fully understand what care options are available. You can take this on yourself or utilize a professional geriatric care manager. You or they can help assess what in-home options or assisted living options are available based on preferences, needs and finances.
Even if you’re not ready to utilize the options today, it is important to know where you are going to turn if/when the comes.
If you follow these seven easy steps, you’ll at least have a good start on handling this difficult time in your lives with dignity. There are plenty of professionals who can help along the way, so take a deep look in the mirror when considering what you are capable of and what you are not. Use help, involve your family and handle it with care. Sending love to all, and stay wealthy, healthy and happy.
Diversified is a registered investment adviser, and the registration of an investment adviser does not imply any specific level of skill or training and does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the SEC.
A copy of Diversified’s current written disclosure brochure which discusses, among other things, the firm’s business practices, services and fees, is available through the SEC’s website at: www.adviserinfo.sec.gov.
Diversified, LLC does not provide tax advice and should not be relied upon for purposes of filing taxes, estimating tax liabilities or avoiding any tax or penalty imposed by law. The information provided by Diversified, LLC should not be a substitute for consulting a qualified tax advisor, accountant, or other professional concerning the application of tax law or an individual tax situation.
Nothing provided on this site constitutes tax advice. Individuals should seek the advice of their own tax advisor for specific information regarding tax consequences of investments. Investments in securities entail risk and are not suitable for all investors. This site is not a recommendation nor an offer to sell (or solicitation of an offer to buy) securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction.
Related Content
In March 2010, Andrew Rosen joined Diversified, bringing with him nine years of financial industry experience. As a financial planner, Andrew forges lifelong relationships with clients, coaching them through all stages of life. He has obtained his Series 6, 7 and 63, along with property/casualty and health/life insurance licenses.
-
-
Want to Bet on the Super Bowl? Don’t Forget the Tax
Sports Betting Super Bowl Sunday is approaching, and fans are talking about the Chiefs, 49ers, Las Vegas, and the ads, but what about sports betting taxes?
By Kelley R. Taylor Last updated
-
Stock Market Today: S&P 500 Edges Closer to the 5,000 Mark
Stocks closed marginally higher Thursday with the S&P 500 nearing a key psychological level.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Before You Retire, Consider These Five Questions
Thinking ahead about what you'll do, how you’ll withdraw from retirement accounts and how you’ll manage health care can save you time and money over the long term.
By Mike Palmer, CFP Published
-
Five Big Estate Planning Mistakes and How to Avoid Them
Improper or insufficient estate planning can lead to complications for your loved ones and thwart your legacy. And don’t forget to include your pets!
By Allison L. Lee, Esq. Published
-
Five Financial Changes That Happen When Your Spouse Dies
Some of these could catch surviving spouses by surprise, so it’s a good idea to know what to expect in case something happens.
By Evan T. Beach, CFP®, AWMA® Published
-
Four Reasons to Tap Opportunity Zones Before They Expire
As a provision in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, opportunity zones could sunset at the end of 2026, but there’s still time to maximize major tax benefits.
By Daniel Goodwin Published
-
Is Your Estate Ready if You Experience Cognitive Decline?
Once your cognitive abilities begin to decline (which can start in your early 60s), your accounts could be at risk. Here’s how to protect them.
By Patrick M. Simasko, J.D. Published
-
Six Things Not to Do if You Want to Resolve a Conflict
These are common mistakes people tend to make when they’re in a disagreement. What if simply asking, ‘How can I help?’ could turn things around?
By H. Dennis Beaver, Esq. Published
-
Why You Shouldn’t Ignore Investing in Commodities
Investors can help reduce risk, hedge against inflation and diversify their portfolio by investing in commodities, such as gold, silver and copper.
By Peter J. Klein, CFA®, CAP®, CSRIC®, CRPS® Published
-
What Is Absolute Return Theory? Three Ways You Can Try It
Most investors are familiar with tracking an index for relative returns. Absolute return theory is a more intentional and sophisticated approach to investing.
By Mike Decker, NSSA® Published