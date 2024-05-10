What Does Medicare Not Cover? Seven Things You Should Know

Medicare Part A and Part B leave gaps in your health care coverage. But Medicare Advantage has problems, too.

Doctor in scrubs in hospital refusing to treat a patient with a Medicare card.
Donna LeValley
By
published

Medicare Part A and Part B, also known as Original Medicare or Traditional Medicare, cover a large portion of your medical expenses after you turn 65. Part A (hospital insurance) helps pay for inpatient hospital stays, stays in skilled nursing facilities, surgery, hospice care and even some home health care. Part B (medical insurance) helps pay for doctors' visits, outpatient care, some preventive services, and some medical equipment and supplies. Most folks can start signing up for Medicare three months before the month they turn 65.

It's important to understand that Medicare Part A and Part B leave some pretty significant gaps in your health-care coverage. This is why increasing numbers of Medicare beneficiaries choose to go with Medicare Advantage, which purports to fill some of those gaps.

1. Does Medicare cover prescription drugs?

Medicare doesn’t provide coverage for outpatient prescription drugs, but you can buy a separate Part D prescription drug policy that does, or a Medicare Advantage plan that covers both medical and drug costs. (Some retiree health-care policies cover prescription drugs, too). You can sign up for Part D or Medicare Advantage coverage when you enroll in Medicare or when you lose other drug coverage. And you can change policies during open enrollment season each fall. Compare costs and coverage for your specific medications under either a Part D or Medicare Advantage plan by using the Medicare Plan Finder.

One of the largest potential expenses in retirement is the cost of long-term care. The median cost of a private room in a nursing home was roughly $120,304 in 2024 (according to Genworth estimates cited by SeniorLiving.org); a room in an assisted-living facility costs $66,126, and a home health aide costs $213 per day.

Medicare Part A covers hospital stays, and Part B covers doctors’ services and outpatient care. But you’re responsible for deductibles and co-payments. In 2024, you’ll have to pay a Part A deductible of $1,632 before coverage kicks in, and you’ll also have to pay a portion of the cost of long hospital stays — $408 per day for days 61-90 in the hospital and $816 per day after that. Be aware: Over your lifetime, Medicare will only help pay for a total of 60 days beyond the 90-day limit, called “lifetime reserve days,” and thereafter you’ll pay the full hospital cost.

Medicare doesn’t provide coverage for routine dental visits, teeth cleanings, fillings, dentures or most tooth extractions. Some Medicare Advantage plans cover basic cleanings and X-rays, but they generally have an annual coverage cap of about $1,500. You could also get coverage from a separate dental insurance policy or a dental discount plan. An alternative is to build up money in a health savings account (HSA) before you enroll in Medicare; you can use the money tax-free for medical, dental and other out-of-pocket costs at any age (you can’t make new contributions to an HSA after you sign up for Medicare).

Medicare generally doesn’t cover routine eye exams or glasses (exceptions include an annual eye exam if you have diabetes or eyeglasses after having certain kinds of cataract surgery). But some Medicare Advantage plans provide vision coverage, or you may be able to buy a separate supplemental policy that provides vision care alone or includes both dental and vision care. If you set aside money in a health savings account before you enroll in Medicare, you can use the money tax-free at any age for glasses, contact lenses, prescription sunglasses and other out-of-pocket costs for vision care.

Hearing aids are critical for maintaining a healthy brain for those with hearing loss. A recent study found that hearing aids lowered the rate of cognitive decline in older adults at high risk of dementia by almost 50%. 

Medicare usually doesn’t cover care you receive while traveling outside of the U.S., except for very limited circumstances (such as on a cruise ship within six hours of a U.S. port). But some Medigap plans will cover 80% of the cost of emergency care abroad up to a certain limit. 

Medicare Advantage may provide coverage for some things not covered by traditional Medicare. However, as mentioned above, a 2022 report found that some Medicare Advantage insurance providers unnecessarily denied care or payments for care that would have been provided to beneficiaries had they chosen traditional Medicare.

Donna LeValley
Donna LeValley
Personal Finance Writer

Donna joined Kiplinger as a personal finance writer in 2023. She spent more than a decade as the contributing editor of J.K.Lasser's Your Income Tax Guide and edited state specific legal treatises at ALM Media. She has shared her expertise as a guest on Bloomberg, CNN, Fox, NPR, CNBC and many other media outlets around the nation. 

