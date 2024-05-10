What Does Medicare Not Cover? Seven Things You Should Know

A note about Medicare Advantage

Medicare Advantage may provide coverage for some things not covered by traditional Medicare. However, as mentioned above, a 2022 report found that some Medicare Advantage insurance providers unnecessarily denied care or payments for care that would have been provided to beneficiaries had they chosen traditional Medicare.

The Advantage insurance providers likewise “denied payments to providers for some services that met both Medicare coverage rules” and the organizations’ billing rules, according to the report. This could prevent or delay needed care for beneficiaries and could result in a burden on medical providers.

The report also found that 13% of the time that Medicare Advantage providers denied prior authorization, the requests met rules making them eligible under original Medicare, suggesting they would have been approved if the beneficiaries had not chosen Advantage instead of standard Medicare.

The report concluded that in those instances, Advantage insurance providers “used clinical criteria that are not contained in Medicare coverage rules.” For example, they might require an X-ray before approving more advanced imaging. In addition, the Advantage insurance providers denied some prior authorizations for care on the basis that the requests didn’t have enough documentation to support approval. Yet, the inspector general found, “our reviewers found that the existing beneficiary medical records were sufficient to support the medical necessity of the services.”

Often, when challenged, however, the Advantage insurance providers would reverse their decisions. So, it’s important for patients to be able to advocate for necessary coverage if denied.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle recently introduced legislation to curb frivolous denials of care by Advantage insurers. And the Department of Health and Human Services finalized rules in April 2024 to overhaul how Medicare Advantage customers get prior approval for care. The changes will take effect next year. So stay tuned and do your research when choosing an Advantage provider.

To look up Medicare’s coverage rules and other types of care and procedures, go to Medicare.gov/coverage and use the “Is my test, item or service covered?” tool. Also see . If you believe a claim was unfairly denied, see How to Appeal a Denied Medicare Claim.