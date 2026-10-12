I once worked with a family in which the parents had built substantial wealth and didn't share the details with their children for decades.
Their four adult children were all successful in their own right, but they didn't discover the full financial picture until they were in their 50s and early 60s, when their parents finally brought everyone together with an attorney and a financial adviser to review their estate plan.
This isn't an uncommon issue. According to Kiplinger's Trillion Dollar Talk survey, conducted by Morning Consult, more than half of parents ages 55 and older say they rarely or never discuss money with their children.
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These parents hoped one child would step in to help manage the portfolio and that the others would take on roles like executor or trustee. Instead, the children left the meeting feeling frustrated and unprepared. They urged their parents to hire someone outside the family entirely.
The wealth wasn't the problem. The problem was that nobody had built the muscles for stewardship until the day they were suddenly required.
As a legacy planning specialist at Novare Capital Management, I think about preparing the next generation less like a single event and more like a curriculum, one where the lessons grow with the child instead of arriving all at once in a conference room.
Here's the road map I walk families through, stage by stage.
Elementary and middle school: Save, spend, give
The foundation starts simple: Help a child become intentional with every dollar they receive.
One family I worked with paired basic money lessons with a values-based twist. Each year, their three children picked a charity, researched it and presented why it mattered to them.
The child who showed the strongest research and conviction chose that year's family vacation destination, and every child still made their own donation, matched by the parents.
It turned saving and giving into something the kids competed to get right, and by the time they were adults, they brought that same confidence into estate planning conversations instead of feeling overwhelmed by them.
A savings match works the same way. If a child saves a dollar, the parents contribute 25 cents. It's a small practice, but it introduces the idea of matching contributions years before that child will encounter an employer 401(k) match.
Whatever structure you use, keep the terms consistent and let the child retain some control, including the freedom to spend within clear guidelines.
High school: Real costs, real stakes
Teenagers need lessons that move from abstract to practical. If you started a savings match earlier, high school is when a teen can begin contributing a percentage toward bigger costs, such as a car, a musical instrument or sports equipment.
That shared stake teaches delayed gratification in a way allowance never will.
This is also the right window to introduce responsible credit use, while the teen still has parental guardrails at home rather than encountering credit for the first time during their freshman year of college.
For investing specifically, I like mock trading exercises that let teens experience real market swings without real money on the line.
Investors with a Schwab brokerage account can use paperMoney, a free virtual trading platform, to practice buying and selling with fake money. It's a lower-pressure way for a teen to get comfortable with market swings rather than jumping straight into a real account, like an UTMA a grandparent funded with $10,000, where mistakes carry real consequences.
One mistake I see often: Trying to get a 16-year-old to care about retirement, which is too abstract at that age.
The more effective play is teaching the underlying skills, delayed gratification, budgeting, paying yourself first and comparing fees and providers, since those transfer directly into retirement readiness later without requiring a teenager to care about something that's 50 years away.
The 20s: Building independence without a safety net
Young adults need a budgeting approach that covers both savings and debt at the same time. That means understanding high-yield savings accounts, prioritizing high-interest debt paydown and building an emergency fund that can cover three to six months' worth of expenses.
This lesson is more important than many people realize: If parents become the automatic backstop for every setback, that precedent is hard to undo later.
This is also the age to talk through what support looks like if that emergency fund isn't enough. If an adult child needs to move home for a few months, will they pay rent or contribute to groceries? Is there an end date?
Working out those terms before a crisis hits keeps the conversation feeling like a plan instead of a rescue.
30s and beyond: From teaching to partnership
Once adult children reach their 30s, the goal shifts from teaching habits to preparing them for real roles in the family's financial future.
If regular family meetings haven't started yet, this is the time, and I recommend starting with a "ground rules" session rather than a numbers session: How does this family want to communicate about wealth going forward?
You don't need to open the full balance sheet to have this conversation. Plenty of families aren't ready to disclose the size of an estate, and that's fine. Disclosure comes later.
What matters first is whether the family has built the communication and trust to handle it when it does.
Four signs your children are ready for more
Age is a poor predictor of readiness. What I look for:
- Can they explain where their money went and why?
- Do they consistently save before they spend?
- Can they compare options and ask questions before making a decision?
- When they make a financial mistake, do they learn from it instead of hiding it or expecting someone else to fix it?
Those four behaviors tell you more about a child's readiness to handle money than any birthday will.
Let's revisit the family I opened with. Their children weren't incapable — they were simply never given the stage-by-stage practice that would have made a room full of legal documents feel familiar instead of overwhelming.
You don't need a perfect plan or a full disclosure meeting to start. You need one honest conversation at whatever stage your kids are at right now — and a willingness to keep having it as they grow.
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This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.