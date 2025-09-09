Protect Your Heart: The Surprising Power of this Simple Treatment

Heart health is key to overall health. That's why there has been ample research into how to improve cardiovascular function and combat age-related heart issues, including blood vessel narrowing and arterial stiffening.

Some of the healthy-heart tips are pretty obvious. Exercise. Don't smoke. Control your cholesterol, manage stress, and limit your drinking. Base your diet around fruits, vegetables, and healthy proteins instead of making processed or sugary snacks and fried foods staples. All of these are steps you can, and should, be taking.

However, recent research suggests that there's another step you can take that can have a major impact on the prevention of cardiovascular disease. And, best of all, all you need to do is visit your dentist.

Treating gum disease could have a huge impact on your heart health

According to a clinical trial published August 19 in the European Heart Journal , treating periodontitis can slow down the thickening of the inner two layers of the carotid arteries (the arteries on the sides of your neck).

This thickening is a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease and, as the Mayo Clinic reports, carotid artery disease is a leading risk factor for stroke. The good news is that you may be able to minimize it with help from your dentist, as researchers have discovered that deep cleaning the mouth, including below the gumline, could have a notable impact.

This was discovered after studying a group with periodontal disease who were otherwise healthy. Those participating in the study were divided into two groups: a control group that received only routine dental cleanings and test subjects who received intensive periodontal cleanings over a two-year period.

Those who received the intensive treatment, which removed more plaque and tartar, fared significantly better over the two-year period, with an ultrasound of the carotid arteries revealing less thickness within this group compared to the control group.

In fact, not only were their arteries not as thick, but they were also found to have better blood vessel function, as well as better bloodwork with lower levels of inflammatory and oxidative stress markers. These markers are known to contribute to atherosclerosis, a condition characterized by the narrowing of artery walls.

The improvement in artery functions wasn't minor, either.

As Dr. Francesco D'Aiuto , one of the study co-authors, told Live Science, the effect of the dental cleaning was "comparable to what has been seen with lifestyle interventions and some pharmacological agents in similar populations."

These improvements were evident at the one-year and two-year marks, as revealed by five separate blood tests and artery assessments.

Gum disease is a costly and common problem

These study results are important because gum disease is very common. Around 40% of U.S. adults suffer from it , and it can result in a whole host of problems, including tooth loss, persistent bad breath, and, as this new study shows, worse outcomes for your heart.

Unfortunately, far too many people aren't properly addressing this issue — or any others at the dentist. In fact, 34.1% of adults didn't go to the dentist at all in the past year, according to recent studies .

Skipping out on the dentist actually comes at a pretty huge cost, and not just for your health. When you don't address minor problems, they can escalate into major and expensive issues, as recent research has shown .

In New York, for example, delayed dental care costs the state over $19 billion annually, as skipping routine visits leads to significantly higher spending later.

Utah, Nevada, West Virginia, and Alaska are also top locations where costs climb higher than they should due to delayed care. In Alaska, for example, treatment expenses are 654% higher than they otherwise would be because people put off getting dental care.

Make sure you can get the dental care you need

Given how much delayed treatment increases costs, it's ironic that cost is one of the key reasons why so many people delay getting dental care.

Unfortunately, however, seeing a dentist can be expensive, and it's often not covered by insurance, with 38.9% of dental spending paid out of pocket (well above the 10.4% of healthcare spending that's paid privately).

Dental care can be expensive for individuals because many standard insurance policies, including Medicare, often exclude coverage. Since Medicare doesn't cover dental care , older Americans have a choice of buying coverage or paying the bills without help.

If you decide to pay out-of-pocket for your dental care, a health savings account (HSA) could make paying easier. You can invest in an HSA with pre-tax dollars and withdraw funds tax-free to pay for qualifying medical expenses. Dental care is one of those qualifying expenses.

If you are on Medicare, you may also be interested in enrolling in a Medicare Advantage Plan that includes dental coverage.

Advantage Plans can sometimes offer lower across-the-board out-of-pocket spending than traditional Medicare alone, which comes with 20% coinsurance cost for most outpatient services. You'll have to think long-term, though, as switching back to traditional Medicare later can be challenging since you may face difficulty getting a Medigap plan (a plan that supplements traditional Medicare by helping to pay those coinsurance expenses).

Ultimately, though, whether you're getting the care paid for through your dental insurance at work, through a Medicare Advantage Plan, or out-of-pocket, the key is to get your care.

Doing so does more than help you maintain a pretty smile. It could be the key to a healthy heart.