7 Dr. Seuss Quotes Retirees Should Live By

Editor's note: This article is part of an ongoing series featuring the best retirement quotes and wisdom from top financial experts, leaders, and public figures. Other articles feature Warren Buffett, Michael Jordan, Mark Cuban and Jimmy Buffett.
With memorable rhymes, outlandish characters and out-of-this-world stories, Dr. Seuss has captured the imagination of millions of people around the globe.
From "The Cat in the Hat" to "The Lorax" and all those inspiring books in between, Dr. Seuss taught generations to challenge convention, make bold choices and embrace the unknown.
His enduring wisdom, however, isn't just for children. Dr. Seuss' words can also help retirees live richer lives, offering guidance on how they spend both their money and their time.
Think you can't get such sage advice from a series of children's books? Check out these seven powerful Dr. Seuss quotes retirees should live by — and get ready to be bedazzled and amazed.
Dr. Seuss Quotes to Keep Your Retirement Rhyming
1. "Today is your day, your mountain is waiting, so ... get on your way!" — Oh, the Places You'll Go!
You finally made it. After years of working and diligently saving, retirement is here. But that doesn't mean it's time to stop living.
Retirement is your next chapter, and that will mean something different to everyone. For some people, it's a phased retirement where you strategically reduce your hours. For others, it's a launchpad into a completely new career. Or maybe you trade the 9-to-5 to pursue a hobby, passion or to spend time with friends and family.
Remember, you aren't retiring from something; you are retiring to your next big thing. That's what Dr. Seuss means when he says your mountain is waiting for you. You just have to go climb it!
2. "Look at me, look at me, look at me now! It is fun to have fun, but you have to know how." — The Cat in the Hat
The early stage of retirement, known as the go-go days, is meant to be thrilling. You're healthy, energized, and raring to go check those items off your bucket list. And why not? You've worked hard and diligently saved for decades.
But as Dr. Seuss reminds us, freedom requires a spending strategy. Retirement can easily span 20, even 30, years, which means longevity is one of the biggest risks retirees face, and without a plan, you can easily outlive your money.
Sure, the 4% withdrawal rule may work for you, but if it doesn't, the "