Am I Going to Be OK in Retirement? Yes, With Focus on 5 Key Areas

5. Put Together an Estate Plan.

Everybody needs an estate plan, whether or not you have lots of assets. An estate plan controls things that happen if you become disabled or die.

If your disability is long term — and you don’t have an estate plan, or you have an improperly designed estate plan — the person you name to take care of your money can use your money only for you. So, if it’s your spouse, they cannot use your money for themselves, your kids or anything else. If they do, they can be removed and replaced with an attorney. Your family would pay big, unnecessary legal fees.

If you don’t have an estate plan, or it’s improperly designed, your money can end up in the wrong people’s hands. For example, if your kid gets divorced, half of the money you left for them and your grandkids will most likely go to their ex-spouse. Or, if your kid is at fault in a serious car accident and is sued, all your money could go to the victim’s family.

These terrible situations, and many others, can be avoided with a properly designed and implemented estate plan.

If you address each of the above areas going into retirement, you have done everything possible to ensure you’ll be OK for the rest of your life. Seeking guidance from a qualified financial professional and estate attorney is a great place to start.

Here’s to you living a Happily Ever After Retirement©!

