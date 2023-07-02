To Create a Happy Retirement, Start With the Three P's

Previous Next 3/3

Process

Now that you have begun to shift your mindset from one of “accumulation” to that of “distribution and preservation,” it’s time to determine what your process (or your financial adviser’s process) will be to implement retirement strategies that will help mitigate various types of financial risks as we age.

Designing your retirement “blueprint” should not feel overwhelming, complicated or confusing. Trying to design and implement strategies for all areas of our retirement, such as income, tax, health care and estate planning, can be intimidating and cause us to avoid having the right conversations. Quite often, it leads us back to focusing only on those things we feel comfortable with, such as our investment accounts and fixating on the market.

The process for creating your plan should be systematic, go step by step, brick by brick, addressing each of these areas one at a time. This will seem so much less intimidating and increase the likelihood you will keep your focus on having a comprehensive, holistic and coordinated retirement.

Determining who will help guide you through this maze of decisions and strategies will be one of the most important considerations you will have. Do you take on this responsibility yourself or seek the guidance of advisers who specialize in retirement preparation? Understand, financial advisers, just like doctors, can either be more general in their services and serve a wide range of clients, or they can be more focused and specialize in retirement planning. Do your research and understand what you need and what you want.

As the world we live in continues to feel out of control, take a deep breath, a few steps back and focus on these three P’s for an amazing retirement!

