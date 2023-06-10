Will You Have a Happy Retirement (Even With Enough Money)?

Previous Next 3/3

3. Where are your friends?

If you’ve worked 80 hours per week throughout your career, or if you’re part of the Financial Independence, Retire Early (FIRE) movement, this question may be unsettling. The former, because you have no (real) friends. The latter, because you’re going to retire 20 years before all of your friends, and you will have no one to play golf or take that trip with. We spend more time with our work friends than our family. In all likelihood, those people will not retire at the same time as you. Those relationships can be tough to lose and, more important, replace.

Start thinking about this, if possible, at least five years prior to your early retirement. You’ll want to start to develop communities and social circles around activities. If you seek out the things you are interested in doing, you will find like-minded people in similar situations.

For example, if you take a class on Ireland through a Lifelong Learning Institute, it’s quite likely that you’ll find other retirees or those who are about to retire who are also interested in travel. This will also help with the first two issues discussed in the article.

I often describe work as a 40-year journey inside a locked house. After 40 years, you trade all of your money for the key. You get outside only to discover that it’s snowing, and you hate cold weather. I hope this article helps you figure out the weather before you run through the door.

