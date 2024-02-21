Yes, Air Canada Must Pay A Partial Refund For Its Chatbot Error
A court ruling has sided with a passenger who was offered false information via AI about the airline's bereavement policy.
Air Canada is financially responsible for a website chatbot error that misled a passenger, according to a recent ruling by a Canadian tribunal. Now the airline must partially refund the passenger for the ticket price.
Air Canada customer Jake Moffatt, who requested information about the airline's bereavement policy from its chatbot after his grandmother died in 2022, was informed that a reduced bereavement fare could be claimed retroactively for his flight from Vancouver to Toronto.
But when he attempted to claim the refund, he was informed by an Air Canada employee that the airline does not, in fact, offer that service.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
A screenshot included in the February 14 decision from the Civil Resolution Tribunal of British Columbia detailed what the chatbot told him:
"If you need to travel immediately or have already travelled and would like to submit your ticket for a reduced bereavement rate, kindly do so within 90 days of the date your ticket was issued by completing our Ticket Refund Application form."
The airline claimed it was not responsible for discrepancies between its artificial intelligence (AI) entities and its actual policies, a notion that, according to tribunal member Christopher Rivers, is "remarkable."
"Air Canada argues it cannot be held liable for information provided by one of its agents, servants or representatives — including a chatbot," Rivers wrote in his decision. "It does not explain why it believes that is the case."
Rivers said the airline suggests that the chatbot is a separate legal entity that is responsible for its own actions. "This is a remarkable submission," he said. "While a chatbot has an interactive component, it is still just a part of Air Canada’s website. It should be obvious to Air Canada that it is responsible for all the information on its website. It makes no difference whether the information comes from a static page or a chatbot."
Moffatt is entitled to $812.02, according to the decision.
Air Canada did not immediately return a Kiplinger request for comment. According to a Vancouver Sun report on February 15, however, the airline said it would comply with the decision and had no further comment.
Tough time for airlines
This news comes during a time when airlines are being taken to task by both customers and employees over complaints about fairness.
In 2023, Spirit Airlines settled a class-action lawsuit brought by customers who were charged additional carry-on fees after booking through online travel agents to the tune of $8.25 million.
American Airlines, which just raised checked baggage fees, was ordered to pay more than $4 million last year for illegally keeping passengers on the tarmac for hours at a time without giving them the option to deplane.
Airlines, like many businesses, have begun to rely increasingly on the use of AI to assist with customer service issues like the one in Moffatt's case.
As of February 20 Air Canada did not appear to have a chatbot feature on its website.
In the U.S., the Department of Transportation (DOT) advises air travelers with complaints against an airline to give the airline a chance to resolve them by filing complaints directly with the airline, which is required to acknowledge complaints within 30 days of receiving them and to send written responses to the travelers within 60 days.
Those who believe their problem remains unresolved, however, can file their complaints with the DOT itself.
RELATED CONTENT
Jamie Feldman is a journalist, essayist and content creator. After building a byline as a lifestyle editor for HuffPost, her articles and editorials have since appeared in Cosmopolitan, Betches, Nylon, Bustle, Parade, and Well+Good. Her journey out of credit card debt, which she chronicles on TikTok, has amassed a loyal social media following. Her story has been featured in Fortune, Business Insider and on The Today Show, NBC Nightly News, CBS News, and NPR. She is currently producing a podcast on the same topic and living in Brooklyn, New York.
-
-
A Spotlight on the Plains States: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter The labor market is tight in the Plains states and outside of healthcare and construction most sectors are flat or down.
By David Payne Published
-
Woes Continue for Banking Sector: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter Regional bank stocks were hammered recently after news of New York Community Bank’s big fourth-quarter loss.
By Rodrigo Sermeño Published
-
Your American Airlines Flight Just Got More Expensive
American Airlines will now charge more for checked bags on domestic and international flights.
By Jamie Feldman Published
-
Peacock And Paramount Plus Might Be The Next To Merge
Another streaming service bundle may be on the horizon as the owners of Peacock and Paramount Plus discuss options, according to a WSJ report.
By Jamie Feldman Published
-
A $50k CIA Imposter Scam Went Viral. Here's How To Keep Yourself Safe.
After a personal finance expert fell victim to scammers posing as the CIA, the Federal Trade Commission shared advice for keeping yourself safe.
By Jamie Feldman Published
-
People Lost More Than $10B to Scams Last Year — What To Know
Investment and imposter fraud topped the list of scams in 2023, a new FTC report shows.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Two Home Insurers Eye Rate Hikes Of More Than 50% In Florida
Home insurance costs are rising in Florida and other states due to severe weather, higher repair costs and elevated reinsurance premiums, Allstate says.
By Joey Solitro Last updated
-
Your Optimism About Money Has Grown A Lot Since The Pandemic, Survey Shows
More Americans believe they will be even better off financially a year from now, a new Fed survey shows.
By Jamie Feldman Published
-
Why More People Are Using Small Banks And Credit Unions
Community banks and credit unions are attracting a small but growing number of you, study shows.
By Jamie Feldman Last updated
-
Alaska's Flight Attendants Add Their Voice To Chorus of Airline Industry Unrest
Alaska Airlines flight attendants authorized a strike this week as thousands of colleagues protested for a day at U.S., U.K. and Guam airports over better contracts and pay.
By Jamie Feldman Published