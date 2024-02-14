Alaska's Flight Attendants Add Their Voice To Chorus of Airline Industry Unrest
Alaska Airlines flight attendants authorized a strike this week as thousands of colleagues protested for a day at U.S., U.K. and Guam airports over better contracts and pay.
Alaska Airlines flight attendants are the latest airline industry group to authorize a strike, adding to the nation's growing labor unrest as well as to the tumultuous time for the airline itself.
Some 99.48% of the flight attendants, represented by the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA (AFA-CWA) union, voted yes on February 13 to strike in the event that management does not agree to "significant improvements." They are seeking higher wages, improved work rules and pay for all time on the job, on the ground and in the air.
The vote was announced the same day that Alaska, Air Wisconsin, United, American, Southwest and other airlines picketed outside more than 30 airports in the U.S., U.K. and Guam demanding better contracts and pay. The so-called "Worldwide Day of Action" is the first time that flight attendants at 24 airlines protested in unison, AFA-CWA said. About 100,000 flight attendants are in contract negotiations, it added.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
The news comes just over a month after a door plug of a Boeing Max 9 plane detached on an Alaska flight. The incident caused the grounding of Max 9s and subsequent cancellation of hundreds of flights by Alaska and United Airlines and contributed to travel disruptions.
A flight attendant strike would certainly cause chaos at airports, and flight attendants from various airlines may be getting closer to that becoming a reality. American Airlines flight attendants voted to authorize a strike last year, but the National Mediation Board (NMB) denied their request to be released from negotiations, a move that sent them back to the negotiation table with the airline.
The Alaska flight attendant contract became amendable in December 2022, and the union filed with the NMB last September. Now that they've authorized a strike, they can request release from the NMB, leading to a 30-day "cooling off" period and strike deadline.
AFA Alaska President Jeffrey Peterson has made it clear that flight attendants are ready to fight.
"We’re out on the picket line demonstrating that we’re ready to do whatever it takes to get the contract we deserve," he said in a recent statement. "There’s no excuse: Alaska management has the money to buy another airline, they certainly have the money to invest in flight attendants. We have a simple message for management: Pay us, or CHAOS!” The other airline he refers to is Hawaiian Air, which Alaska has made an offer to buy for $1.9 billion.
Beyond the literal meaning of "chaos," Peterson is referring to an acronym for "Creating Havoc Around Our System," a trademarked striking strategy which, according to the AFA, involved flight attendants striking without any advance warning to management or passengers. It's the tactic that Alaska's flight attendants used during their last strike in 1993.
Delta CEO urged to stay neutral
Meanwhile, a group of unions representing Delta employees, including flight attendants and ground workers, have been working to form a coalition. On February 12, a group of 140 House Democrats sent a letter to Delta CEO Ed Bastian requesting that he stay out of the negotiations.
"Unfortunately, our constituents have informed us about Delta’s history of deploying union-busting tactics, including threatening employees with termination of their benefits, distributing anti-union literature and hosting an anti-union website," they said in the letter. "These retaliatory actions are hostile to workers’ rights, and we urge you to commit to implementing a neutrality agreement with regard to these union organizing efforts."
Given that labor unrest, the grounding of planes and unpredictable winter weather can all contribute to challenging times at the airport, it's a good idea to stay on top of the news and check your flight status in advance to avoid your own version of chaos once there.
RELATED CONTENT
Jamie Feldman is a journalist, essayist and content creator. After building a byline as a lifestyle editor for HuffPost, her articles and editorials have since appeared in Cosmopolitan, Betches, Nylon, Bustle, Parade, and Well+Good. Her journey out of credit card debt, which she chronicles on TikTok, has amassed a loyal social media following. Her story has been featured in Fortune, Business Insider and on The Today Show, NBC Nightly News, CBS News, and NPR. She is currently producing a podcast on the same topic and living in Brooklyn, New York.
-
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Higher After CPI-Fueled Clobbering
The main indexes finished higher Wednesday, regaining some ground lost during Tuesday's selloff.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Analysts' Top S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Amazon, Microsoft and Nvidia make the list of stocks scoring rare Strong Buy consensus ratings.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Tesla Temporarily Cuts Certain Model Y Prices
The discount applies to two Tesla Model Y variants — but only until February 29.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Valentine’s Day: Uber, Other Ride-Sharing Drivers To Strike
This Valentine’s Day it may be hard to travel for your love as Uber, DoorDash and Lyft drivers plan to temporarily strike and stop service to and from select airports.
By Esther D’Amico Published
-
January CPI Report: What the Experts Are Saying About Inflation
CPI A hot reading on inflation means interest rates will stay higher for a little longer.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
AT&T: Your Landline Is Not Going Away But It Needs An Upgrade
AT&T says outdated technologies need to go as it seeks to end certain service obligations for traditional landlines in parts of California.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Airbnb To Start Charging A 2% Cross-Currency Guest Fee
The new Airbnb fee is set to go into effect on April 1. Here’s what to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
ESPN, Fox, Warner To Team Up This Fall On Sports Streaming Deal
The plan includes ESPN and other linear sports networks. Separately, ESPN eyes next year for its own direct-to-consumer launch.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
What to Know About The Recalls at Honda and GM
The recalls affect more than 1 million vehicles over safety concerns.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Use Points At BP and Amoco To Help Pay for Gas. Here's How
uChoose rewards members can use points at BP and Amoco directly at the pump to save up to 50 cents/gal.
By Joey Solitro Published