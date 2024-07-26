Best 6% Interest Savings Accounts Available Now

Savings rates won’t be this high forever. In fact, now may be your last chance to score some of the best savings rates. Rates on many top-earning accounts have noticeably been dropping over the last two weeks, so opening an account now, rather than later, could pay off. However, despite the decline in rates, several accounts still offer impressive yields, in some cases 6% or more.

6% interest or higher

Here are some of the highest-yielding accounts available, offering at least 6% APY.

Orion Federal Credit Union

APY: 6.00%

Based in Memphis, Tennessee, the Orion Federal Credit Union Premium Checking account offers 6% APY on balances up to $10,000. And higher balances still earn a solid rate of 5%. To qualify for the best rate, you’ll need to make electronic deposits totaling at least $500 per month, as well as spend at least $500 a month on your Orion debit or credit card. If requirements are not met, you’ll be charged a $5 monthly fee. The account has no minimum balance requirements.

Nuvision Credit Union

APY: 6.00%

You can score a 10-month CD with an APY of 6% with Nuvision Credit Union, but you’ll want to act fast. This rate is only available until July 31, 2024. The account has a minimum opening requirement of $1,000, and balances cannot exceed $5,000. There are no monthly fees. After your CD matures, it will convert to a 12-month CD.

Digital Federal Credit Union

APY: 6.17%

The Primary Savings account from Digital Federal Credit Union offers an APY of 6.17% on balances up to $1,000. Balances above $1,000 will only earn 0.15% APY. There is a $5.00 minimum to open the account, but a minimum balance requirement to earn APY. Plus, there are no monthly fees.

Landmark Credit Union

APY: 7.50%

With Landmark Credit Union’s Premium Checking account, you can earn up to 7.50% APY, but only on balances up to $500. You’ll need to enroll in eDocuments and have a direct deposit of at least $250 a month to qualify. The Minimum deposit required to open the account is $35 and there are no monthly maintenance fees. While this account offers an extremely impressive rate, it might not be the best place to store your cash, as you’ll only earn 7.50% on the first $500 you put in the account.

5.50% APY or higher

Though there are few accounts offering rates of over 6%, plenty of high-yield savings accounts and CD accounts offer rates well over 5% — a solid return on your cash. You can browse some of the highest rates available today by checking out our article on the best high-yield savings accounts as well as the best CD rates.

Here are several top accounts offering APYs of 5.50% or more.

Flagstar Bank: High-yield savings account

APY: 5.55%

Minimum opening deposit: $25,000

Poppy Bank: High-yield savings account

APY: 5.50%

Minimum opening deposit: $1,000

Bask Bank: 3 month CD

APY: 5.53%

Minimum deposit: $1,000

Total Direct Bank: 6-month CD

APY: 5.51%

Minimum deposit: $25,000

Paramount Bank: 11-month CD

APY: 5.55%

Minimum deposit: $1,000

You can also use our tools below — powered by Bankrate — to browse rates on both high-yield savings accounts and CD accounts.

What will happen to savings rates in 2024?

When the Federal Reserve began its rate hiking campaign back in March 2022 in order to combat high inflation, savings rates began to rise along with interest rates. Overall, the central bank raised the fed funds rate, a key overnight bank lending rate, 11 times between March 2022 and July 2023, but as inflation began to cool, rates were held steady. And when the pause on rate hikes began, savings rates began to slightly inch down. Rates on savings accounts will soon drop even further as the Fed expects one quarter-point cut later this year.