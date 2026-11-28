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I have a few different retirement and investment accounts, and when I created a spreadsheet last year so I could track my accounts more closely, I was astonished to see how much I'd saved across these accounts!
I got my first professional job at age 27, and my employer contributed 14% of my salary into the company's retirement plan.
I asked some older women I worked with, "What do you wish you had done at my age?" And they all told me to contribute to the retirement plan and start saving for my son's college.
Done and done!
I've always made contributions to the retirement plan, and now those funds make up about 65% of my investment portfolio.
Start keeping an asset spreadsheet much earlier in the process, because it is really motivating to see the numbers increasing. Why didn't someone tell me to do this?
What advice would you give to your younger self?
To actually write down $1 million as a goal. I remember reading my first financial books in my 20s, and the authors would write about women who had achieved $1 million. Just starting out, that sounded impossible.
But it's not impossible, and you can do it even on a modest salary.
Did you read any books that helped you on your journey?
My mom's two investment accounts were with Edward Jones, and her adviser was Lloyd Davis in Batesville, Arkansas. I continue to work with Lloyd, and we laugh about the fact that I am his one "California client."
I like that he knew my mom, and he's managed these accounts well.
Did anyone help you early on?
My mom and both of my grandmas. They taught me to save for particular things and to have a nest egg.
My mom's investment accounts were inherited from her mom. My paternal grandmother put her money in CDs — very conservative, but at least she was earning some interest.
We are not a wealthy family at all. My mom was a teacher, her mom was a city clerk, and my paternal grandmother worked in a factory.
But they were all careful with their money. They saved, and they taught me to respect money. They were all generous with me, and I, in turn, am generous with my son.
They all wanted me to be an independent woman, and I am. I think my mom and my two grandmas would be proud!
Looking Ahead
Plans for your next $1 million?
Invest and save!
Any advice for others trying to make their first $1 million?
Put a part of every paycheck into an employer-sponsored account or open a Roth IRA.
And keep track of your various accounts in a spreadsheet so you have a clear sense of what you have and you can track your progress toward your goal.
When you first started investing? Trust index funds. A couple of people showed me more complicated ways to assess stocks or funds, and that intimidated me. I think it stopped me from investing more.
When you first started working with a financial professional? To use them as a resource for my continued learning.
When you first started saving? That $1 million is actually achievable.
If you have made $1 million or more and would like to be anonymously featured in a future My First $1 Million profile, please fill out and submit this Google Form or send an email to MyFirstMillion@futurenet.com to receive the questions. We welcome all stories that add up to $1 million or more in your accounts, although we will use discretion in which stories we choose to publish, to ensure we share a diversity of experiences. We also might want to verify that you really do have $1 million. Your answers may be edited for clarity.
Sign up for our free daily newsletter, Kiplinger Today
Join over half a million readers using Kiplinger's insights to make smart financial decisions. Profit and prosper with our expert guidance on investing, taxes and retirement, and more. Delivered daily.
Senior Contributed Content Editor for Adviser Intel, Kiplinger.com
As Senior Contributed Content Editor for the Adviser Intel channel on Kiplinger.com, Joyce edits articles from hundreds of financial experts about retirement planning strategies, including estate planning, taxes, personal finance, investing, charitable giving and more. She has more than 30 years of editing experience in business and features news, including 15 years in the Money section at USA Today.