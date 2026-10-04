Will Your Stock Portfolio Wreck Your Legacy? Check Your Estate Plan for These Instructions

One of the biggest misconceptions I encounter is that inherited investments should simply be sold.
Stocks are not cash. Many portfolios are built around long-term goals, whether that's preserving family wealth, generating future income or supporting future generations. Selling everything may often seem like the easiest option, but it doesn't always align with the investor's wishes.
This happens all too often. Investors spend years building wealth through brokerage accounts. They follow the markets, make strategic decisions and carefully build portfolios designed to achieve long-term financial goals.
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Then, when it's time to put an estate plan in place, those same accounts are often left out of the conversation.
When stock portfolios aren't properly addressed in an estate plan, loved ones can be left trying to answer questions they were never prepared for.
- Should certain investments be kept or sold?
- Was the portfolio intended to support future generations?
- Were there specific goals behind the investment strategy that beneficiaries should understand before making big decisions?
If there are no clear instructions, even the most well-intentioned estate plans can become a headache for beneficiaries and cause confusion or worse — costly mistakes.
Most Americans haven't planned for their assets
Estate planning remains widely neglected. More than half (56%) of Americans don't have a will or trust, according to Caring.com's 2025 Wills Survey. People still view estate planning as something that can wait until later or is only for wealthy individuals.
This myth leads to countless assets being left without clear instructions for the people who will eventually inherit them.
Investing has also become more accessible than ever. More than 145 million people globally used stock trading apps in 2024, according to the Business of Apps Fintech App Report 2025. These apps give individuals easy, user-friendly access to building and managing their own portfolios.
The challenge is that while investing has become easier, planning for what happens to those investments after death often doesn't take place. Countless investment accounts exist without any clear estate planning instructions attached to them.
This problem isn't limited to people who have no estate plan at all. I often see it among people who have already taken the important step of creating one.
They may have a will. They may have discussed their wishes with family members. They may even have worked with attorneys or financial professionals. Yet their stock portfolio remains largely undocumented.
Family members may know the accounts exist but have little understanding of the intentions behind them. They may recognize certain holdings but don't understand why they were purchased in the first place.
- Was a particular investment intended to be held for another decade?
- Was the portfolio built to generate income for a surviving spouse?
- Was preserving the account more important than distributing it immediately?
- Who was the investor's financial adviser?
Those answers, along with important details about the investor's risk tolerance, are rarely documented, and beneficiaries are often left making important financial decisions without the context that guided the investor's strategy in the first place.
Stock liquidation isn't always the best plan
I've seen beneficiaries inherit a portfolio and begin liquidating positions simply because they don't know what else to do. That tactic is understandable. When there are no instructions, people are forced to make decisions based on limited information.
Some investors may have wanted heirs to retain certain long-term investments. Others may have wanted the portfolio to support goals such as education, home purchases or broader family support.
There may also be important tax implications beneficiaries should understand before taking action. Without guidance, those intentions can easily be lost.
The situation becomes even more complicated when there is no transfer on death (TOD) designation, no beneficiary designation or no trust directing the asset.
In those cases, the stock portfolio will typically become part of the probate estate, creating additional delays and expenses, and leaving the management of the portfolio to the administrator or executor rather than the ultimate beneficiary.
Before assuming a portfolio should simply be liquidated upon their death, investors — whether self-managed or accredited — should decide how they want those assets handled.
- Should certain investments be retained?
- Should others be sold and distributed?
- Have those wishes been documented clearly enough for beneficiaries and executors to carry them out?
The goal here is to leave enough context behind so beneficiaries aren't forced to guess. That starts with:
- Maintaining an inventory of brokerage accounts
- Keeping beneficiary information current
- Documenting the purpose of the portfolio
- Clarifying which holdings should be kept or sold
- Leaving contact information for any financial professionals involved
These details will make a significant difference when beneficiaries are trying to make informed decisions during a difficult time.
What happens when no instructions exist
When no instructions exist, families are often left piecing together information on their own. In many cases, the first challenge is simply identifying what accounts exist. A family may know a loved one invested throughout their lifetime, but have no idea where those accounts are held.
Locating records, accessing accounts and understanding how they fit into the broader estate can take significant time, creating unnecessary administrative burdens for executors.
Then comes the decision-making. I've seen beneficiaries inherit portfolios and immediately begin selling assets because they believe that is what they're supposed to do. I've also seen families disagree because each person has a different understanding of what the investor intended.
Nobody is acting with bad intentions. The problem is that they're trying to make important decisions without enough information. What should have been a relatively straightforward transfer of wealth becomes a far more complicated process than it needs to be.
What investors owe their beneficiaries
A few clear instructions go a long way and can help loved ones understand the purpose behind a portfolio, preserve wealth where appropriate, avoid unnecessary confusion and make more informed decisions.
Estate planning is not simply about transferring assets. It's about transferring clarity. You have to remember that the more guidance investors leave behind today, the easier it will become for beneficiaries to make thoughtful decisions when they don't have someone to guide them.
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This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.