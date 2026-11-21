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We never inherited anything except $10,000, which we used for part of a down payment on our first house. The first million was earned and saved through regular investing over 20 years.
When I finished college, my one simple goal was to never miss a year of filling up my Roth. I even made that happen on a $23,000 substitute teacher income. I have succeeded in doing that as a baseline every year.
Additionally, as Ohio teachers, we are forced to save 14% of our paychecks in addition to the employer 14%. Beyond that, when it was possible to invest more than that (which was difficult at times), I did so in 403(b) and brokerage accounts.
My husband, also a teacher, did the same, and he is a millionaire as well. He is 49. Together, our net worth is just over $2.5 million.
Together, we have been frugal, eating often at home, sharing a cell phone in the early years and even walking to the library to use the internet when first married.
We drive average cars, nothing fancy. We bought two solidly built houses, which needed some styling or renovation, lived in each of them for about 10 years, then moved on to the next house.
Our most recent house was our best investment, buying at $300,000 and selling at over $800,000.
What are you doing with the money?
We found a house in the country to retire in. Beautifully built, one level that we can age into and absolutely nothing (yay!) to renovate.
We sold the last house and cashed out to the country. We have been careful with money for so long, we have shifted to spending a little more on ourselves and time together.
I never used to do too many girly things — now I get massages and have my nails done occasionally, as an example.
I travel a lot, but have friends abroad, so when I travel, there is little cost more than a plane ticket.
To summarize our lifestyle, we don't spend on junk but on the good stuff — we go for delicious food at home, connecting with people and memorable experiences.
The Fun Stuff
Did you do anything to celebrate?
Not on the million, but my dad and I have had the deal that he takes me to a fancy dinner every time my portfolio goes up another $100,000.
Those dinners were few and far between in my 20s. Now, it happens once every year or two. This last time, I bought him dinner.
What is the best part of making $1 million?
Knowing I can make it $2 million, then $3 million, then $4 million …
Did your life change?
Not really. I like what I do, so would keep doing it either way.
Does anyone know you're a millionaire?
My brother knows, as he is my financial adviser (more on that below). My dad knows, because of the dinners every $100,000. That's all.
Our kids don't know. It will be a surprise when we leave them what we do, and by then, they will have built solid, independent money habits of their own.
Any plans to retire early?
We'll retire in our mid-50s if we want, but probably we'll keep working. There is something to be said for daily structure, a schedule, getting out of the house to meet people, etc.
Looking Back
Anything you would do differently?
I would be gentler with myself. I was so determined to be financially free, even if it felt sometimes like it hurt a bit more than it needed to.
What advice would you give to your younger self?
Slow and steady, but I think I knew that. Decision and determination will get a person there.
Did you read any books that helped you on your journey?
When you first started working with a financial professional? Their fees.
When you first started saving? How expensive kids are.
When you first started investing? I can relax. The rest of the world often doesn't even start saving until much later.
If you have made $1 million or more and would like to be anonymously featured in a future My First $1 Million profile, please fill out and submit this Google Form or send an email to MyFirstMillion@futurenet.com to receive the questions. We welcome all stories that add up to $1 million or more in your accounts, although we will use discretion in which stories we choose to publish, to ensure we share a diversity of experiences. We also might want to verify that you really do have $1 million. Your answers may be edited for clarity.
Sign up for our free daily newsletter, Kiplinger Today
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Senior Contributed Content Editor for Adviser Intel, Kiplinger.com
As Senior Contributed Content Editor for the Adviser Intel channel on Kiplinger.com, Joyce edits articles from hundreds of financial experts about retirement planning strategies, including estate planning, taxes, personal finance, investing, charitable giving and more. She has more than 30 years of editing experience in business and features news, including 15 years in the Money section at USA Today.