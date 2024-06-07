Job Hunting: Five Ways to Help Your Graduate

The nearly 4 million students graduating from college this year will face a challenging labor market and need help with job hunting.

picture of four college graduates taking a selfie
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kathryn Pomroy
By
published

Job hunting is hard, and no one job — healthcare worker, computer geek, engineer or Uber driver — is suitable for everyone. Maybe your child graduated with a specific degree or is predisposed to a particular career field. Perhaps they simply want a career that isn’t too stressful, offers a flexible work environment or pays well. Unfortunately, it’s not always easy to get hired, especially when dozens (or even hundreds) of equally qualified applicants are all vying for the same position.  

As a parent or grandparent, you can help your graduate navigate the job market. Here are five ways to support them in their job search, starting with sitting down and having a conversation.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Kathryn Pomroy
Kathryn Pomroy
Contributor

For the past 18+ years, Kathryn has highlighted the humanity in personal finance by shaping stories that identify the opportunities and obstacles in managing a person's finances. All the same, she’ll jump on other equally important topics if needed. Kathryn graduated with a degree in Journalism and lives in Duluth, Minnesota. She joined Kiplinger in 2023 as a contributor.

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8