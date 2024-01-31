25 Fastest Growing Jobs in the U.S.

Chief growth officer, government program analyst and environment health safety manager are among the fastest-growing jobs over the last five years, according to LinkedIn's annual Jobs on the Rise list.

Notably, more than 68% of this year’s Jobs on the Rise didn’t exist 20 years ago, including seven in the top ten.

The U.S. job market has gone through broad changes in recent years, with the onslaught of work-from-home opportunities and rising wages to the dizzying influx of AI tools and automation. As of early 2024, the labor market is looking good. But whether it continues to maintain strength throughout the year remains to be seen.

Even so, with a number of U.S. job seekers considering a career change in 2024, it makes sense to find out which jobs show the most or least potential for growth.

Are you in the market for a new job? We’ve highlighted the top 10 fastest-growing jobs in 2024 (with a mention of the 15 next fastest-growing fields), according to data from LinkedIn and ZipRecruiter.

1. Chief Growth Officer

Chief growth officers create and execute an organization’s strategies for driving revenue by expanding market presence. Common industries include technology and the Internet, IT services and consulting and advertising services. Current gender distribution: 27% female; 73% male.

2. Government Program Analyst

Government program analysts evaluate the efficiency and effectiveness of public sector programs. Most common industries include administration of justice, transportation equipment manufacturing and insurance. Current gender distribution: 61% female; 39% male.

3. Environment Health Safety Manager

Environment health safety managers, or HSE managers, ensure companies foster a safe and sustainable workplace for employees. Most common industries include oil and gas, wholesale building materials and electrical and electronics manufacturing. Current gender distribution: 25% female; 75% male.

4. Director of Revenue Operations

Also known as Director of Revenue Management, the director of revenue operations helps oversee businesses' revenue generation practices. Most common industries include technology and the Internet, IT services and consulting and advertising services. Current gender distribution: 39% female; 61% male.

5. Sustainability Analyst

Sustainability analysts, sometimes known as environmental analysts, evaluate an organization's environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts. Common industries include business consulting and services, real estate and food and beverage manufacturing. Current gender distribution: 63% female; 37% male.

6. Advanced Practice Provider

Also referred to as a nurse practitioner or physician assistant, advanced practice providers are licensed medical professionals who provide primary care services for patients. Most common industries may include medical practices, higher education and insurance. Current gender distribution: 76% female; 24% male.

7. Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion

Vice presidents of diversity and inclusion cultivate inclusive workplaces by designing and implementing policies. Most common industries include non-profit organizations, higher education and civic and social organizations. Current gender distribution: 70% female; 30% male.

8. Artificial Intelligence Consultant

Artificial intelligence consultants advise organizations on the implementation of AI technologies in their business operations and product offerings. Most common industries include technology and the Internet, IT services and consulting and business consulting and services. Current gender distribution: 26% female; 74% male.

9. Recruiter

Recruiters are also known as talent acquisition specialists in some companies. In the role, they source, evaluate and help hire qualified candidates. Most common industries include IT services and consulting, staffing and recruiting and business consulting and services. Current gender distribution: 54% female; 46% male. It’s worth noting that recruiters specializing in sales, legal and healthcare have seen especially high job growth.

10. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engineer

AI engineers develop, implement and train AI models and algorithms. Most common industries include technology and the Internet, IT services and consulting and transportation equipment manufacturing. Current gender distribution: 19% female; 81% male. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), AI engineers will see 23% growth in the next eight years, much faster than average.

Other fields likely to see job growth in 2024

Other jobs that round out LinkedIn’s 25 Jobs on the Rise list and show potential for accelerated growth in 2024 include:

External Communications Manager

Product Security Engineer

Physical Therapist

Grants Program Manager

Director of Land Acquisition

Transmission Planning Engineer

Influencer Marketing Manager

Director of Development Services

Director of Legal Operations

Workforce Development Coordinator

Head of Public Safety

Plant Director

Infection Preventionist

Heads of Partnerships

Instructional Systems Specialist

Nearly every role in LinkedIn’s top 25 offers hybrid or remote job opportunities requiring differing levels of education or training. But competition for these roles can be fierce, with LinkedIn reporting that job search intensity, which measures the number of people actively applying for jobs, is up 21% yearly.