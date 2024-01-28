20 Highest-Paying Jobs Without a Degree in 2024

In certain industries, relevant work experience, internships, training and certifications are just as important, if not more important, than graduating with a four-year degree.

Job applications usually have a minimum educational requirement — some college, an associate degree or a bachelor’s or master’s degree. But with student loan debt topping $1.77 trillion (an increase of 66% over the past ten years), according to the Federal Reserve, you may ask if a four-year college degree is worth it.

The answer will likely depend on your career choice. Some professions — medical and healthcare providers, lawyers, teachers, nuclear engineers — all require a degree (or degrees). However, some underrepresented career fields welcome applicants who never attended college or didn’t graduate with a four-year degree, and some of these careers pay very well.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

There are plenty of in-demand careers with a salary higher than $56,420 (the median US annual salary), according to 20 Highest Paying Jobs Without a Degree, a report from the leading career resource platform, Resume Genius. The list spotlights well-paying jobs and their accompanying educational requirements, based on data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here are the top 10 highest-paying jobs that don't require a degree.

1. Airline and commercial pilot

Median annual salary: $148,900

Number of jobs: 142,600

Estimated job growth (2022–2032): 4%

Educational requirements: Vocational training or Associate’s degree

Work experience: None, but FAA certifications and flight hours are required

2. Information security analyst

Median annual salary: $112,000

Number of jobs: 168,900

Estimated job growth (2022–2032): 32%

Educational requirements: High school diploma or vocational training

Work experience: None, but relevant certifications are beneficial

3. Elevator and escalator installer and repairer

Median annual salary: $99,999

Number of jobs: 25,100

Estimated job growth (2022–2032): 1%

Educational requirements: High school diploma or GED

Work experience: Apprenticeship

4. Special effects artist and animator

Median annual salary: $98,950

Number of jobs: 89,300

Estimated job growth (2022–2032): 8%

Educational requirements: High school diploma or vocational training

Work experience: Portfolio of work. Certifications can be beneficial

5. Transportation, storage, and distribution manager

Median annual salary: $98,560

Number of jobs: 14,600

Estimated job growth (2022–2032): 8%

Educational requirements: High school diploma or equivalent; certification programs beneficial

Work experience: Five years in a related field

6. First-line supervisors of police and detective

Median annual salary: $96,290

Number of jobs: 4,300

Estimated job growth (2022–2032): 3%

Educational requirements: High school diploma, police academy training

Work experience: Several years in the police force

7. Radiation therapist

Median annual salary: $89,530

Number of jobs: 15,900

Estimated job growth (2022–2032): 2%

Educational requirements: Associate’s degree

Work experience: Clinical experience/certification

8. Subway and streetcar operator

Median annual salary: $88,260

Number of jobs: 300

Estimated job growth (2022–2032): 4%

Educational requirements: High school diploma

Work experience: On-the-job training

9. Electrical power-line installer and repairer

Median annual salary: $82,340 per year

Number of jobs: 122,400

Estimated job growth (2022–2032): 3%

Educational requirements: High school diploma. Technical training preferred

Work experience: Apprenticeship

10. Dental hygienist

Median annual salary: $81,400

Number of jobs: 219,400

Estimated job growth (2022–2032): 7%

Educational requirements: Associate’s degree in dental hygiene

Work experience: Licensing (varies by state)

Along with these ten career fields that offer high wages but do not require a four-year degree, the Resume Genius report also highlighted these ten jobs.

Web developer

Medical sonographer

Police and/or detective

Flight attendant

Lodging manager

Property, real estate, and community association manager

Electrician

Telecommunications technician

Industrial machinery mechanic

Computer support specialist

Skills-based hiring

Given the soaring cost of college and an explosion in online learning and certificate courses, it's no wonder that students and employers are both looking for non-traditional ways to join the labor force. “A college degree doesn’t mean quite what it used to, and we're witnessing a significant shift towards skills-based hiring," explains Eva Chan, Career Expert at Resume Genius. "This change is creating more accessible opportunities, including a range of lesser-known yet well-paying roles."