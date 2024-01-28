20 Highest-Paying Jobs Without a Degree in 2024
You don't need a four-year degree to land one of the highest-paying jobs, such as special effects artist, security analyst or airline pilot.
In certain industries, relevant work experience, internships, training and certifications are just as important, if not more important, than graduating with a four-year degree.
Job applications usually have a minimum educational requirement — some college, an associate degree or a bachelor’s or master’s degree. But with student loan debt topping $1.77 trillion (an increase of 66% over the past ten years), according to the Federal Reserve, you may ask if a four-year college degree is worth it.
The answer will likely depend on your career choice. Some professions — medical and healthcare providers, lawyers, teachers, nuclear engineers — all require a degree (or degrees). However, some underrepresented career fields welcome applicants who never attended college or didn’t graduate with a four-year degree, and some of these careers pay very well.
There are plenty of in-demand careers with a salary higher than $56,420 (the median US annual salary), according to 20 Highest Paying Jobs Without a Degree, a report from the leading career resource platform, Resume Genius. The list spotlights well-paying jobs and their accompanying educational requirements, based on data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Here are the top 10 highest-paying jobs that don't require a degree.
1. Airline and commercial pilot
- Median annual salary: $148,900
- Number of jobs: 142,600
- Estimated job growth (2022–2032): 4%
- Educational requirements: Vocational training or Associate’s degree
- Work experience: None, but FAA certifications and flight hours are required
2. Information security analyst
- Median annual salary: $112,000
- Number of jobs: 168,900
- Estimated job growth (2022–2032): 32%
- Educational requirements: High school diploma or vocational training
- Work experience: None, but relevant certifications are beneficial
3. Elevator and escalator installer and repairer
- Median annual salary: $99,999
- Number of jobs: 25,100
- Estimated job growth (2022–2032): 1%
- Educational requirements: High school diploma or GED
- Work experience: Apprenticeship
4. Special effects artist and animator
- Median annual salary: $98,950
- Number of jobs: 89,300
- Estimated job growth (2022–2032): 8%
- Educational requirements: High school diploma or vocational training
- Work experience: Portfolio of work. Certifications can be beneficial
5. Transportation, storage, and distribution manager
- Median annual salary: $98,560
- Number of jobs: 14,600
- Estimated job growth (2022–2032): 8%
- Educational requirements: High school diploma or equivalent; certification programs beneficial
- Work experience: Five years in a related field
6. First-line supervisors of police and detective
- Median annual salary: $96,290
- Number of jobs: 4,300
- Estimated job growth (2022–2032): 3%
- Educational requirements: High school diploma, police academy training
- Work experience: Several years in the police force
7. Radiation therapist
- Median annual salary: $89,530
- Number of jobs: 15,900
- Estimated job growth (2022–2032): 2%
- Educational requirements: Associate’s degree
- Work experience: Clinical experience/certification
8. Subway and streetcar operator
- Median annual salary: $88,260
- Number of jobs: 300
- Estimated job growth (2022–2032): 4%
- Educational requirements: High school diploma
- Work experience: On-the-job training
9. Electrical power-line installer and repairer
- Median annual salary: $82,340 per year
- Number of jobs: 122,400
- Estimated job growth (2022–2032): 3%
- Educational requirements: High school diploma. Technical training preferred
- Work experience: Apprenticeship
10. Dental hygienist
- Median annual salary: $81,400
- Number of jobs: 219,400
- Estimated job growth (2022–2032): 7%
- Educational requirements: Associate’s degree in dental hygiene
- Work experience: Licensing (varies by state)
Along with these ten career fields that offer high wages but do not require a four-year degree, the Resume Genius report also highlighted these ten jobs.
- Web developer
- Medical sonographer
- Police and/or detective
- Flight attendant
- Lodging manager
- Property, real estate, and community association manager
- Electrician
- Telecommunications technician
- Industrial machinery mechanic
- Computer support specialist
Skills-based hiring
Given the soaring cost of college and an explosion in online learning and certificate courses, it's no wonder that students and employers are both looking for non-traditional ways to join the labor force. “A college degree doesn’t mean quite what it used to, and we're witnessing a significant shift towards skills-based hiring," explains Eva Chan, Career Expert at Resume Genius. "This change is creating more accessible opportunities, including a range of lesser-known yet well-paying roles."
