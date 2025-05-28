Credit One Bank Class Action Settlement: What to Know About the $14 Million Payout

Credit One Bank is expected to begin disbursing payments as part of a $14 million class-action settlement over allegations of unauthorized robocalls made between 2014 and 2019.

The lawsuit claims that Credit One Bank and its affiliates violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) by contacting consumers through automated dialing systems without their prior consent. These calls were allegedly made to individuals who had not provided permission to be contacted, a direct violation of federal robocall laws.

Eligible recipients could receive a portion of the settlement, depending on the number of valid claims submitted. If you received one of these calls, you may be eligible for a payment.

Background: Why Credit One is paying up

The class-action lawsuit alleged that Credit One Bank used automated telephone dialing systems and prerecorded voice messages to contact consumers about debt collection and marketing without obtaining prior express consent, as required by law.

The unsolicited calls were made to both cellphones and landlines over five years, raising widespread concerns about privacy violations.

Rather than continuing to litigate, Credit One Bank agreed to settle the case without admitting wrongdoing. The $14 million settlement fund is intended to compensate consumers affected by the robocalls.

The case serves as a reminder of the strength of consumer protection laws. The Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) is designed to shield individuals from unwanted and intrusive communications, particularly those involving robocalls and telemarketing systems.

What the $14 million settlement includes

The total settlement fund is approximately $14 million, which will be distributed to claimants who submit valid claims. While the exact payment amount for each individual will depend on the number of claims received, some sources estimate that eligible participants could receive up to $1,000.

You can strengthen your claim if you can provide documentation or phone records verifying you received robocalls from Credit One Bank.

But even those who cannot provide direct proof may still be eligible for compensation, although it might be a lower amount.

Who qualifies for a payout

To qualify for a payout from the settlement, you must meet the following conditions:

Received an automated call from Credit One Bank or its affiliates between 2014 and 2019

Did not give prior consent to be contacted via automated dialing systems or pre-recorded messages

May need to verify phone number ownership during the time period in question

If you're unsure whether you're eligible, you can still submit a claim. The claims administrator will review your submission and determine your eligibility based on call logs and other documentation.

How and when to file a claim

A judge is expected to set a final hearing date in the future, at which point a settlement website will likely go live. At that time, eligible individuals will have the option to file a claim, opt out or object to the terms of the settlement.

If you’re eligible, you may receive an email or mailed notice indicating that you were potentially affected by Credit One’s unauthorized fees and robocalls.

When the official site becomes available, here’s what you’ll typically need to file a claim:

Your name and contact information

The phone number that received the robocalls

Any available evidence (optional, but may improve your claim amount)

As of now, there is no active claim form or submission link available for the Credit One Bank class action settlement. That’s because the case is still moving through the court system and a hearing date has not yet been set.

According to a Reddit thread , many users who may have been affected are waiting to receive an email or mail notice about a final hearing date as well as claim instructions and deadlines.

Deadlines: While a final deadline has not yet been confirmed in all jurisdictions, it’s recommended to file as soon as possible.

When you can expect to receive payment

Payments will be distributed after all submitted claims have been reviewed and approved, a process that may take several months. The timeline depends on the number of claims received and the court’s final approval of the settlement.

Once the claims period ends and the settlement is approved, the settlement administrator will begin processing payments. This includes verifying eligibility, calculating individual payouts and issuing funds via check, direct deposit or digital payment.

Be sure to check your email and mail carefully for any official notices. Important information about your eligibility, claim instructions and payment status will be sent directly to you. If you receive a notice, follow the instructions promptly to ensure you don’t miss any deadlines or required documentation.

Although no specific payment date has been announced, staying alert to official communication is the best way to avoid delays and ensure you receive any compensation you’re owed.

The bottom line

If you received robocalls from Credit One Bank between 2014 and 2019, you could be entitled to a share of this $14 million settlement. This is your opportunity to seek compensation for unauthorized and potentially unlawful contact.

In an era when digital privacy is more important than ever, this case highlights the importance of enforcing consumer protection laws. It also underscores what individuals can do when companies overstep legal boundaries.