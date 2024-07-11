The Secret Credit Card for Amazon Prime Day Shopping

We've scoured our best rewards credit cards to find this "secret" credit card for Amazon Prime Day. From July 16 to July 17, Prime members will have exclusive access to deals and discounts on thousands of items during the annual two-day deal event. By using the secret card, you maximize your savings even more, besides taking advantage of the numerous early Amazon Prime Day deals already available.

U.S. Bank Shopper Cash Rewards® Visa Signature® Card

Annual fee: $95, waived the first year.

Sign-up bonus: $300 back if you spend $2,000 in the first 120 days.

This card from U.S. Bank provides an outstanding 6% cash back on the first $1,500 of combined quarterly spending at two retailers you choose. Recently, cardholders could select from 24 major stores, including Amazon.com, Apple, Home Depot, Kohl’s, Lowe’s, Target and Walmart. You also get 3% back on the first $1,500 in quarterly spending in one category you choose; the options are gas and electric-vehicle charging stations, wholesale clubs, and bills and utilities. 

Plus, you earn 5.5% back on prepaid travel reservations through the U.S. Bank travel portal and 1.5% on all other spending — a higher rate than the 1% that most cards offer outside their maximum-rebate categories. You can redeem cash back as a statement credit, a prepaid debit card or a deposit into a U.S. Bank account. 

Interest rate:  Variable 19.74% to 29.74 APR for purchases and balance transfers.

Prime Visa credit card 

This card from Chase comes with a $200 instant intro bonus. As the name suggests, to open the card you’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription. An Amazon Prime membership costs $139 per year or $14.99 per month. Besides the required Prime subscription, the card has no annual fee

The card may only be linked to one Amazon account. So, if your household has multiple Amazon accounts, be sure to keep track of which one is linked to the card, or you may forfeit the 5% back on Amazon purchases.

For more details, see our article on the $200 intro offer and card specs.

APR: 20.49% to 29.24% variable for purchases. 

See rates and fees.

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express 

Annual fee: $95, waived the first year. 

Intro bonus: Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first six months.

Many consumers could benefit from the exceptional 6% cash back that this card provides on up to $6,000 of supermarket spending annually. (Big-box stores such as Walmart and Costco are excluded.)

The Card has a 2.7% foreign transaction fee, so select another credit card for travel abroad. See rates and fees

The Kiplinger Readers' Choice Awards 2024: Cash Back Credit Cards named the Blue Cash Preferred credit card a winner for outstanding customer service and most recommended.

