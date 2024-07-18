After Amazon Prime Day: The 25 Best Deals Still Going On
If you missed out on Amazon Prime Day, no worries. There are dozens of "too-good-to-miss" Post-Prime Day deals to cash in on, from Moen, Keurig, Apple, Ninja, Levis and more.
Amazon’s Prime Day extravaganza ended Wednesday. But if you somehow missed out, there are still dozens (and dozens) of great deals to cash in on. From home goods and kitchen gadgets, to electronics from Apple and Samsung, you are sure to find a deal that’s still going on. Here are 20 of the best — some priced below $50. And, that’s just the tip of the iceberg.
Post-Prime Day deals for the home
- Moen Engage Magnetix Chrome 2.5 GPM Handheld/Rain Shower Head. Save 50%. Now $82.
- MOOKA HEPA Air Purifier. Save 29%. Now $99.99.
- Casper Sleep Original Foam Hybrid, Twin XL Mattress. Save 39%. Now $1,163.94.
- Sealegend 2 Piece Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit. Save 25%. Now $14.99.
- Roborock Q Revo Robot Vacuum and Mop. Save 27%. Now $659.99
Post-Prime Day deals for your kitchen
- 4 Pack Magnetic Spice Storage Rack Organizer. Save 20%. Now $19.99
- Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine. Save 27%. Now $549.95.
- YETI Rambler 30 oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler. Save 30%. Now $26.60.
- Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker, Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer. Save 44%. Now $49.99.
- Ninja AF150AMZ Air Fryer XL, 5.5 Qt. Save 44%. Now $89.99.
Post-Prime Day deals in electronics and tech
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds, Bluetooth Headphones. Save 38%. Now $79.99.
- LG gram 14” 2in1 Lightweight Laptop. Save 38%. Now $799.99.
- Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones. Save 28%. Now $394.99
- SAMSUNG 49" Odyssey Curved Gaming Monitor. Save 38%. Now $999.99.
- Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV. Save 37%. Now $329.99.
Post-Prime Day deals on customer most-loved
- Levi's Women's 501 Original Shorts. Save 44%. Now $33.58.
- Bissell Wet-Dry Vacuum. Save 43%. Now $129.99.
- Epson Wireless All-in-One Printer with Scanner. Save 33%. Now $199.99.
- Fitbit Charge 6 Fitness Tracker. Save 25%. Now $119.95.
- Kenneth Cole Hardshell 4-Wheel Spinner 20-Inch Carry On. Save 37%. Now $57.
Post-Prime Day deals under $50
- Logitech H390 Wired Headset with Noise Cancelling Microphone. Save 24%. Now $18.99.
- REVLON One Step Volumizer Plus Hair Dryer and Styler. Save 34%. Now $32.50.
- Levi's Men's 505 Regular Fit Jeans. Save 43%. Now $39.89.
- BLACK & DECKER dustbuster Cordless Handheld Vacuum. Save 20%. Now $39.99
- Amazon Basics Drip Coffee Maker with K-Cup. Save 56%. Now $25.
