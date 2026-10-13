Our recent article about home warranty companies that promise to replace or repair your major appliances and HVAC systems — but have a nasty habit of telling subscribers to pound sand when their AC fails in 110-degree summer heat — got one heck of a response from readers all across the country.
Several (with a sense of humor) came up with mottos for their "disaster" that are hysterical, but we can't print them.
People who needed to have major home appliances — refrigerators, stoves, air-filtration systems — replaced with quality products but were given the run-around also called.
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One told me, "We were referred to their own vendor's salespeople who had no product knowledge and would be happy to replace our item with a similar one that has a history of complaints and a high failure rate."
Sales presentation verified 'like with like' replacements
One couple had the foresight to record the sales presentation, which they played for me. They asked, "If you do replace an appliance, will it be the same or better than what we now have?"
The sales rep replied, "I have worked in insurance for years, and we do like-for-like replacements, which means, if not the same brand, it will be equivalent to what you now own."
That statement is likely false, as home warranty companies generally do not use "like for like" language in their contracts, but it sure sounds like a good reason to plunk down your money for what — often — is a bottomless pit.
"When they offered us junk as a replacement," the same couple said on our Zoom call, "our attorney played the recording for them, and all of a sudden, the company treated us correctly."
They, and others, suggested that an article could explain why it is important to establish a long-term relationship with people in appliance sales who consider themselves career professionals — in it for the long-term — and "not just after a quick commission, so you can obtain accurate and honest information."
Deal with a professional appliance salesperson
From people just starting out in life to families with children and grandchildren, the reality of homeownership is that, sooner or later, we all need to replace a fridge or other major appliance. When that becomes apparent, the first question usually is, "Where do I go for the best deal?"
I submit that is not the key question to ask.
Given the complexity and options available on today's washers/dryers, refrigerators, freezers, etc., guidance and personalized recommendations from a knowledgeable home-town appliance dealer's sales staff far outweigh saving a few dollars when buying from a "big box" store.
Often, if you ask a local dealer to match a price, they will.
Long-term, career appliance specialists offer customers distinct advantages, and I just happen to know two in my town — Adam and Ryan — who work at Urner's, a century-old, locally owned appliance retailer.
While Adam recently retired, my wife, Anne, and I considered him "our" go-to appliance guy because of the guidance he provided across the years. Now, Ryan is filling Adam's shoes.
I sat down to chat with them on this topic. Here is a summary of our discussion.
Adam: My job was never to just to sell you an appliance. I wanted to help you find the right fit for your specific lifestyle, kitchen dimensions, budget and so on. Especially with new customers, our interaction was all about having a meaningful consultation, not just quickly closing a sale. This means that I had to have, and customers need to probe, a salesperson's:
- Product and brand knowledge. How easy is it to use this washer? All brands have their own peculiarities that part-time clerks at a big-box store might not know, including details that could easily create issues for buyers, such as complex installation requirements, ventilation needs and warranty coverages.
- Long-term accountability. My business depended largely on referrals and repeat clients. If an appliance arrived damaged, or there were other issues, I would advocate for my customers to help bring about a positive resolution. I obtained so much new business because once the sale is made at many so-called discount stores, that's it! Customers could not count on the salesperson to help them resolve a problem.
When your fridge fails in the middle of summer
Ryan: I agree with all of Adam's points and will add something no one ever wants to see happening: Appliances fail at the worst times, and this past summer, so many did because of the heat waves.
With an established relationship, you don't need to drive to a showroom or research online, which be confusing. Instead, call your salesperson, explain what happened — and this is where the trust you have both developed pays off — they will find an appropriate replacement and jump through hoops to help you.
How to figure out who the career appliance salespeople are
In my experience of hearing complaints from customers of both big-box and independent appliance dealers, when employees are making a sale, they seem to care only about getting rid of inventory that earns them a commission or meeting a quota, and they often couldn't care less about after-sales support.
I recommend visiting showrooms that are run by independent dealers who carry a variety of brands. Ask to speak with the manager and just say, "May I ask for your help? I would like to speak with one of your career salespeople — someone who has been here for years."
That shows two things:
- You are a serious and informed customer
- You respect people who have one of the most challenging jobs — sales!
Dennis Beaver practices law in Bakersfield, Calif., and welcomes comments and questions from readers, which may be faxed to (661) 323-7993, or e-mailed to Lagombeaver1@gmail.com. And be sure to visit dennisbeaver.com.
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This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.