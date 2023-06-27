Are banks open on July 4th in 2023? That's a question plenty of folks are asking just ahead of the holiday that commemorates the adoption of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. The answer is no, banks are not open on Tuesday, July 4.

Many folks will choose to spend the holiday celebrating with family and friends, though others might prefer to take a few minutes to take stock of their financial health. This can include determining if the financial institution you use is truly the best bank for you – particularly in the wake of several bank failures that occurred earlier this year.

Kiplinger editors recently reviewed fees, minimum-balance requirements, yields and other features across dozens of banks to determine which institutions are the best among national banks , internet banks and credit unions . The results are certainly worth a closer look.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

Meanwhile, bankers are not the only ones who get to enjoy an early week break. For those wondering "is the stock market open on July 4th," the answer to that is no. The Fourth of July is one of many stock market holidays in 2023. Bond traders also get the day off.

Anyone curious about what time does the market open for regular trading hours, both the Nasdaq Stock Market and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) are open from 9:30 am to 4:00 pm Eastern time Monday through Friday.

Below, we feature a full schedule of all U.S. bank holidays for 2023.

Bank Holidays 2023

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Day Holiday January 2 Monday New Year's Day (Observed) January 16 Monday Martin Luther King, Jr. Day February 20 Monday President's Day May 29 Monday Memorial Day June 19 Monday Juneteenth July 4 Tuesday Independence Day September 4 Monday Labor Day October 9 Monday Columbus Day November 11 Saturday Veterans Day November 23 Thursday Thanksgiving Day December 25 Monday Christmas Day

* This is the recommended bank market holiday schedule from the Federal Reserve. This schedule is subject to change.