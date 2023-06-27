Is the Stock Market Open on July 4th?
Investors will enjoy an early week break, with both the stock and bond markets closed on Tuesday for the Fourth of July.
Is the stock market open on July 4th? The answer to this question is no. The stock market will be closed Tuesday, July 4, for the Independence Day holiday. Bond traders will get an early week break, too, with the bond market also closed on Tuesday.
What's more, both the stock and bond markets close early on Monday, July 3, at 1 pm and 2 pm Eastern time, respectively, so that market participants can get a head start on their Fourth of July festivities.
Investors are likely feeling plenty of optimism after falling inflation and the Federal Reserve's scaling back on the size of its interest rate hikes sparked a solid first half of the year for stocks, says Jeremy Folsom, investment strategy analyst at Wells Fargo Investment Institute. But the analyst expects "more volatility ahead as the descent of inflation is likely to be uneven, potentially necessitating further Fed action."
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
As such, Folsom says market participants should focus on high-quality defensive stocks and add diversification to their portfolios through fixed-income investments like bonds.
Meanwhile, for those wondering what time does the market open for regular trading hours, both the Nasdaq Stock Market and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) run from 9:30 am to 4:00 pm Eastern time Monday through Friday.
Are banks open on July 4th? The answer to that question is no. Tuesday, July 4, is one of several bank holidays in 2023, and so banks will also be closed.
Below, we feature a full schedule of all stock market and bond market holidays for 2023.
2023 Market Holidays
|Date
|Holiday
|NYSE
|Nasdaq
|Bond Markets*
|Monday, Jan. 2
|New Year's Day (Observed)
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Monday, Jan. 16
|Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Monday, Feb. 20
|Presidents' Day/Washington's Birthday
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Thursday, April 6
|Maundy Thursday
|Open
|Open
|Early close (2 p.m.)
|Friday, April 7
|Good Friday
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Friday, May 26
|Friday Before Memorial Day
|Open
|Open
|Early close (2 p.m.)
|Monday, May 29
|Memorial Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Monday, June 19
|Juneteenth National Independence Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Monday, July 3
|Monday Before Independence Day
|Early close (1 p.m.)
|Early close (1 p.m.)
|Early close (2 p.m.)
|Tuesday, July 4
|Independence Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Monday, Sept. 5
|Labor Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Monday, Oct. 9
|Columbus Day
|Open
|Open
|Closed
|Friday, Nov. 10
|Veterans Day
|Open
|Open
|Closed
|Thursday, Nov. 23
|Thanksgiving Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Friday, Nov. 24
|Day After Thanksgiving
|Early close (1 p.m.)
|Early close (1 p.m.)
|Early close (2 p.m.)
|Monday, Dec. 25
|Christmas Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
* This is the recommended bond market holiday schedule from the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA). This schedule is subject to change.
Related Content
With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is an investing editor and options expert at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.
-
-
Are Banks Open on July 4th?
The Fourth of July is almost here, which has many wondering if banks are open on Tuesday, July 4.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
How Big a Nest Egg Do Americans Think They’ll Need to Retire?
Northwestern Mutual’s 2023 Planning & Progress Study shows how much money Americans believe they need to retire.
By Adam Shell • Published