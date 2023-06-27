Is the stock market open on July 4th? The answer to this question is no. The stock market will be closed Tuesday, July 4, for the Independence Day holiday. Bond traders will get an early week break, too, with the bond market also closed on Tuesday.

What's more, both the stock and bond markets close early on Monday, July 3, at 1 pm and 2 pm Eastern time, respectively, so that market participants can get a head start on their Fourth of July festivities.

Investors are likely feeling plenty of optimism after falling inflation and the Federal Reserve's scaling back on the size of its interest rate hikes sparked a solid first half of the year for stocks, says Jeremy Folsom, investment strategy analyst at Wells Fargo Investment Institute . But the analyst expects "more volatility ahead as the descent of inflation is likely to be uneven, potentially necessitating further Fed action."

As such, Folsom says market participants should focus on high-quality defensive stocks and add diversification to their portfolios through fixed-income investments like bonds .

Meanwhile, for those wondering what time does the market open for regular trading hours, both the Nasdaq Stock Market and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) run from 9:30 am to 4:00 pm Eastern time Monday through Friday.

Are banks open on July 4th? The answer to that question is no. Tuesday, July 4, is one of several bank holidays in 2023, and so banks will also be closed.

Below, we feature a full schedule of all stock market and bond market holidays for 2023.

2023 Market Holidays

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Holiday NYSE Nasdaq Bond Markets* Monday, Jan. 2 New Year's Day (Observed) Closed Closed Closed Monday, Jan. 16 Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Closed Closed Closed Monday, Feb. 20 Presidents' Day/Washington's Birthday Closed Closed Closed Thursday, April 6 Maundy Thursday Open Open Early close (2 p.m.) Friday, April 7 Good Friday Closed Closed Closed Friday, May 26 Friday Before Memorial Day Open Open Early close (2 p.m.) Monday, May 29 Memorial Day Closed Closed Closed Monday, June 19 Juneteenth National Independence Day Closed Closed Closed Monday, July 3 Monday Before Independence Day Early close (1 p.m.) Early close (1 p.m.) Early close (2 p.m.) Tuesday, July 4 Independence Day Closed Closed Closed Monday, Sept. 5 Labor Day Closed Closed Closed Monday, Oct. 9 Columbus Day Open Open Closed Friday, Nov. 10 Veterans Day Open Open Closed Thursday, Nov. 23 Thanksgiving Day Closed Closed Closed Friday, Nov. 24 Day After Thanksgiving Early close (1 p.m.) Early close (1 p.m.) Early close (2 p.m.) Monday, Dec. 25 Christmas Day Closed Closed Closed

* This is the recommended bond market holiday schedule from the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA). This schedule is subject to change.