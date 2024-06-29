Best Amazon Prime Day Early Deals
Check out these Amazon Prime Day early deals on everything from tech and clothing to household items and kitchen gadgets now before Amazon Prime Day 2024 on July 16-17.
Amazon Prime Day 2024 will be here before you know it, with discounts and deals on brands like Clinique, HP, Samsung, Apple, Sony and more. Even though the super-sensational shopping event starts July 16 at 12:01 a.m. and runs through the 17th, Prime members can score exclusive and invite-only Prime Day deals right now.
Excited? You’re not alone. Nearly one in five people reported feeling just as excited about going on a vacation or their own birthday as they do about a sale, according to RetailMeNot.
So why wait? Let’s jump in.
Best Amazon Prime Day early deals for your home
- Asnug Portable Neck Fan, $27.99, reg. $35.99
- Dyson V11 Origin Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $469.99, reg. $569.99
- Utopia Bedding Queen Bed Sheets Set, $15.95 with Prime, reg. $29.95
- Supa Modern Cooling Bed Pillows, $39.99 with coupon, reg. $58.99
- Addlon Outdoor LED String Lights, $28.78, reg. $46.79
- Yankee Candle Pink Sands Scented Candle, $16.88, reg. $30.99
- Eureka RapidClean Pro Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $109.90, reg. $154.99
- Levoit Core Air Purifier, $84.99, reg. $99.99
- Labigo Electric Spin Scrubber, $37.99 with coupon and Prime, reg. $72.69
- Cozy Earth Plush Bath Towels, $108, reg. $135
Best Amazon Prime Day early deals on kitchen gadgets
- Teresa’s Collections Ceramic Vase, $21.59 with coupon, reg. $29.99
- Bedsure Satin Pillowcase, $4.99, reg. $11.69
- Modway Sojourn Outdoor Patio Sunbrella Sectional Daybed, $1,924.50, reg. $4,194
- Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan, $20.99, reg. $24.99
- Safavieh Monaco Collection 8’ by 10’ Area Rug, $156.60, reg. $640
- ChiXpace Boho Duvet Cover, $26.99, reg. $52.99
- Signature Design by Ashley Beachcroft Outdoor Wicker Patio Loveseats, $1,497.15, reg. $2,156.34
- Chakir Turkish Linen Pool Beach Towels Four-Pack, $46.99, reg. $59.99
- Flexzilla Garden Hose, $27.98, reg. $69.98
- Ottomanson 2x7 Traditional Runner Rug, $14.42, reg. $25.98
Best Amazon Prime Day early deals on clothing
- Hanes Ecosmart Fleece Sweatshirt, $15, reg. $18.99
- Brooks Revel 6 Running Shoe, $79.95, reg. $100
- Dokotoo Lace Crochet Blouse, $27.99, reg. $49.99
- Vera Bradley Cotton Vera Tote Bag, $57.93, reg. $120
- Vionic Tide Flip-Flops, $64.95, reg. $74.95
- Grace Karin Floral Midi Dress, $40.79 with Prime, reg. $48.99
- Warner’s Cloud 9 Wireless Bra, $17.99, reg. $44
- Anrabess Linen-Blend Wide-Leg Pants, $34.99, reg. $49.99
- Charmo Scalloped One-Piece Swimsuit, $37.99, reg. $40.99
Best Amazon Prime Day early deals on tech
- Sony ULT WEAR Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones with Alexa, $178, reg. $199.99.
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm], $719, reg. $799.
- HP Laptop 15.6 Inch, $279.99, reg. $294.88
- Dzees Outdoor Camera for Home Security System with Siren Alarm & Spotlight, -2-Pack, $69.99, reg. $89.99
- HelloBaby Upgrade Monitor, $67.99, reg. $99.99
- Sony ULT Field Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $98, reg. $129.99
- Wall Outlet Extender with Shelf and Night Light, Surge Protector, USB, $13.59, reg. $18.99
- Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth 5.3 Earbuds Hi-Fi Stereo, $19.99, reg. $79.99
- TUINYO Bluetooth Headphones Wireless, Over Ear, $26.34, reg. $89.99
- AI Voice Recorder with Playback & Smart Summarize, $249.99, reg. $299.99
Best Amazon Prime Day early deals on beauty products
- Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Electric Toothbrush, $37.95 with coupon, reg. $58.95
- Clinique Take The Day Off Charcoal Cleansing Balm Makeup Remover, $14.25 with coupon, reg. $15.00
- L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum, $38.39, reg. $46.99
- Garnier Micellar Water with Vitamin C, $8.97, reg. $11.99
- Nexxus Therappe Humectress Shampoo and Conditioner Set, $34.87, reg. $46.39
- CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser, $15.48, reg. $17.99
- Grace and Stella 24-Pack Under-Eye Masks, $21.95, reg. $35
- Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Multi-Use Concealer, $8.80, reg. $10.99
- Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Face Serum with SPF 60, $13.59, reg. $21.32
- L’Oréal Paris Telescopic Mascara, $9.60, reg. $12.99
Best Amazon Prime Day early deals on everything Amazon
- Amazon Music Unlimited. Prime members who haven’t tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get five months free.
- Prime Video. Prime members receive access to a selection of titles to rent and buy at up to 50% off.
- Amazon devices. Ring Battery Doorbell Plus, Blink Outdoor 4 multi-packs, Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen), Kindle Scribe, eero Max 7 mesh wifi systems
Prime members can also save up to 68% on select devices, including:
- Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen)
- Fire TV 2-Series
- INSIGNIA 50-inch Class F30 Series Smart Fire TV with Alexa Voice Remote
- Fire HD 10 tablets
- Fire HD 8 Kids
- Luna controllers
- Amazon Smart Plugs
Kindle Unlimited. On July 16 through July 17, eligible Prime members can get three months of Kindle Unlimited for $0.00.
Groceries from Amazon. From June 26 to July 15, Prime members can get coupons for $15 off a $75+ total purchase when shopping at Amazon Fresh physical stores.
Amazon Travel. Starting now, Prime members can save up to 40% off on select sailings with Carnival Cruise Line and when booking through the Amazon Travel Deals page, up to 30% off, plus 10% back in an Amazon.com Gift Card, on Avis rentals.
Buy with Prime. From July 8 through July 17, U.S. Prime members can shop additional deals directly from participating brands’ websites like HEYDUDE, PopSockets, Carbone Fine Food, and The Woobles, using Buy with Prime.
Amazon Prime VISA. Prime members can get a $200 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for Prime Visa (from June 27 through July 24) or Prime members can get an $80 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for Prime Store Card (from July 12 through July 17).
Audible Premium Plus. Prime members can get their first three months free of Audible Premium Plus. Auto-renews at $14.95/mo. after 3 months. Cancel anytime.
For the past 18+ years, Kathryn has highlighted the humanity in personal finance by shaping stories that identify the opportunities and obstacles in managing a person's finances. All the same, she’ll jump on other equally important topics if needed. Kathryn graduated with a degree in Journalism and lives in Duluth, Minnesota. She joined Kiplinger in 2023 as a contributor.
