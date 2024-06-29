Amazon Prime Day 2024 will be here before you know it, with discounts and deals on brands like Clinique, HP, Samsung, Apple, Sony and more. Even though the super-sensational shopping event starts July 16 at 12:01 a.m. and runs through the 17th, Prime members can score exclusive and invite-only Prime Day deals right now.

Excited? You’re not alone. Nearly one in five people reported feeling just as excited about going on a vacation or their own birthday as they do about a sale, according to RetailMeNot.

So why wait? Let’s jump in.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

Best Amazon Prime Day early deals for your home

Best Amazon Prime Day early deals on kitchen gadgets

Best Amazon Prime Day early deals on clothing

Best Amazon Prime Day early deals on tech

Best Amazon Prime Day early deals on beauty products

Best Amazon Prime Day early deals on everything Amazon

Prime members can also save up to 68% on select devices, including:

Kindle Unlimited. On July 16 through July 17, eligible Prime members can get three months of Kindle Unlimited for $0.00.

Groceries from Amazon. From June 26 to July 15, Prime members can get coupons for $15 off a $75+ total purchase when shopping at Amazon Fresh physical stores.

Amazon Travel. Starting now, Prime members can save up to 40% off on select sailings with Carnival Cruise Line and when booking through the Amazon Travel Deals page, up to 30% off, plus 10% back in an Amazon.com Gift Card, on Avis rentals.

Buy with Prime. From July 8 through July 17, U.S. Prime members can shop additional deals directly from participating brands’ websites like HEYDUDE, PopSockets, Carbone Fine Food, and The Woobles, using Buy with Prime.

Amazon Prime VISA. Prime members can get a $200 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for Prime Visa (from June 27 through July 24) or Prime members can get an $80 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for Prime Store Card (from July 12 through July 17).

Audible Premium Plus. Prime members can get their first three months free of Audible Premium Plus. Auto-renews at $14.95/mo. after 3 months. Cancel anytime.