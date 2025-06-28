The Top Fourth of July Fireworks and Celebrations Across America
From Boston to San Diego, these iconic celebrations light up the sky — and the spirit of Independence Day.
There are certain celebrations in the United States that are still able to bring people of all different walks of life together. And one of the biggest ones occurs in the middle of summer, right when it's the perfect temperature to be outside and barbecue, swim, and enjoy nature after a freezing winter.
The Fourth of July holiday is a chance to let your patriotic flags fly, and hopefully enjoy some much-needed time off of work. And one of the best ways to celebrate is by simply looking up to the sky.
Fireworks spectaculars are common in major cities, but certain locations like to outdo themselves each year. From the West Coast to the East Coast, here are the top fireworks celebrations and Fourth of July events to check out this summer.
1. Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular (Boston, MA)
If you think Boston's St. Patrick's Day celebrations are a big deal, wait until you see their Fourth of July events. Every year, the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular boasts crowds of up to 500,000 spectators at the Hatch Shell outdoor concert venue.
This event is family-friendly, and absolutely free to attend. This year the celebration will take place on July 4 from 7–10 p.m. Country superstar LeAnn Rimes will headline, and Leslie Odom, Jr., Bell Biv DeVoe, the U.S. Army Field Band Soldiers’ Chorus and Boston Children’s Chorus will also perform.
If you can't make it in person (or just don't want to deal with the crowds), but still want to get in on the fun, the performances will be broadcast live nationally on the CW Network, and locally on WHDH-TV Channel 7.
In true Bostonian tradition, the concert will end with a rendition of Tchaikovsky's "1812 Overture," immediately followed by a stunning fireworks display over the Charles River.
2. Bristol Fourth of July Parade (Bristol, RI)
Don't underestimate this small state; Rhode Island is known for one of the oldest, continuous Fourth of July celebrations that has taken place in Bristol since 1785.
The Bristol celebrations offer something for the whole family. A 2.5-mile star-spangled parade begins at 10:30 a.m. at Chestnut Street and Hope Street (Rt. 114), and will conclude on High Street, between State Street and Bradford Street. You can even get involved in the parade walking by volunteering to be a banner carrier.
Just be sure to note that their fireworks show will occur on July 3, at 9:30 p.m. on the Bristol Harbor. You can see the full list of month-long celebrations here.
3. Big Bay Boom (San Diego, CA)
The Big Day Boom in San Diego is home to California's largest fireworks shows. There are multiple locations to watch from on the San Diego Bay, and you can celebrate on the lawn with BYO lawn chairs or on your own boat. Each year, more than 400,000 visitors participate.
The show begins on July 4 at 9 p.m. and will be broadcast on Fox 5 San Diego, and KTLA 5. The coolest thing about this show? The massive pyrotechnic and fireworks display coordinates with originally produced music and benefits the San Diego Armed Services YMCA’s family service programs for military families.
Honorable Mentions:
4. Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks (New York City, NY)
There's something so special about fireworks in New York City. For one, you can pretty much head up to any rooftop (call up your old friends if you're a visitor), and see them without having to leave your house. The Macy's 4th of July Fireworks display is actually the nation's largest fireworks show.
What makes this show so larger than life? For starters, it uses over 80,000 shells that surge 1,000 feet high in the air over the East River. Not to mention, this year's star-studded performances include Keke Palmer, Lenny Kravitz, the Jonas Brothers, and more, beginning at 8 p.m..
The performances will be streamed live on NBC's Peacock.
5. 4th of July Drone Show & Fireworks Finale (Gatlinburg, TN)
We couldn't forget about the South when it comes to top fireworks shows. Gatlinburg, Tennessee — neighbor to Dollywood and endless dinner theater shows — puts on a fun, festive and family-friendly party that lasts beyond midnight.
First, check out the free fireworks show that begins at 9:50 p.m. that also includes a stunning drone presentation. Then, if you're up to staying out late, celebrate at the legendary midnight parade that's been going on for over 50 years in downtown Gatlinburg. This year, country star Logan Crosby will be the grand marshal.
Brittany Leitner is a freelance journalist with over 10 years of experience in lifestyle, health, and more. She received a Digital Health Award for her reporting in 2019 as well as numerous awards for her work in poetry. She previously held positions as senior editor at Elite Daily and managing editor at The Dr. Oz Show. Follow her online @britariail.
