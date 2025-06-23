Taste the Nation: Five James Beard Award–Winning Restaurants Worth Traveling For

Food-focused trips are definitely a thing, and James Beard Awards often flag the best spots that are worth the journey. By pairing a standout dining experience with local exploration, you get more than just a great meal — you get a deeper sense of place, culture, and community.

These five U.S. destinations are anchored by Beard-recognized restaurants. We’ve included quick tips on when to go, where to stay, and how to balance splurge-worthy dinners with delicious local finds.

1. New Orleans: Compère Lapin (Chef Nina Compton)

Chef Nina Compton’s Compère Lapin blends Caribbean heritage with Gulf Coast ingredients and French technique. This restaurant earned the 2018 James Beard Award for Best Chef: South. Diners enjoy dishes like curried goat or sweet potato gnocchi that reflect both St. Lucian roots and Louisiana’s bounty.

Located in the New Orleans Warehouse Arts District, Compère Lapin sits amid repurposed Victorian warehouses now hosting galleries, boutiques and bars. You can easily stroll from your hotel or guesthouse to the restaurant, then continue on foot for an art gallery crawl or craft-cocktail tasting.

The French Quarter and Central Business District are also within walking distance or a short ride-share, so you can mix fine dining with casual po’boys or café au lait and beignets at a neighborhood coffee shop.

Aim to visit this restaurant during late winter through early spring or fall to enjoy milder weather and fewer crowds.

2. Minneapolis: Spoon and Stable in the North Loop

Spoon and Stable, led by Chef Gavin Kaysen — James Beard Best Chef: Best Midwest Chef winner — showcases refined, French-inspired cooking. The menu emphasizes local ingredients, including fish from nearby waters and produce from regional farms.

Spoon and Stable occupies a converted horse stable, lending historic character. From there, you can walk to the Mississippi Riverfront trails, Mill City Museum, or hop a bike-share for a ride along St. Anthony Falls.

Summer and early fall are ideal for outdoor activities like farmers markets, riverfront parks and patio dining. During the winter, a cozy indoor meal at Spoon and Stable pairs well with a museum visit or a night at the theater.

3. Tucson: El Güero Canelo in America’s first UNESCO City of Gastronomy

El Güero Canelo received a James Beard America’s Classics award in 2018 for its iconic Sonoran hot dog which is a bacon-wrapped dog with pinto beans, onions, tomato, jalapeño sauce in a bolillo-style bun.

Tucson’s 2015 designation as the first U.S. UNESCO City of Gastronomy underscores deep culinary traditions blending Indigenous, Mexican and frontier influences.

The original stand sits near central Tucson; while a car rental is handy for exploring wider areas, once you arrive, you can walk short distances to local markets, murals and historic Barrio Viejo. Beyond that, you can explore local tortillerias for fresh tortillas, regional salsas and sweets like churros or atole from neighborhood stands.

Visit in late fall through early spring to avoid extreme summer heat. Spring also brings wildflower blooms and outdoor events. Plan early-morning or evening outings to enjoy street-level dining comfortably.

4. Portland: Le Pigeon in East Burnside

Le Pigeon is home to, Chef Gabriel Rucker, a James Beard Best Chef: Northwest winner 2013 and Rising Star Chef 2011. This restaurant delivers adventurous French-inspired cuisine while also involving Pacific Northwest ingredients. Its intimate setting and inventive dishes compliment Portland’s reputation for culinary creativity.

Located just east of downtown on Burnside/Division, Le Pigeon sits amid a mix of dive bars, cafés, boutiques and craft breweries. It’s walkable to other Eastside eateries, Powell’s City of Books (a short ride or longer walk) and the Eastbank Esplanade for riverside strolls.

Summer and early fall let you pair dining with outdoor markets, food cart pods and day trips to the Columbia River Gorge.

A winter trip could bring rain but the lower lodging rates may be ideal if you don’t mind cozy indoor plans whether it’s museum visits, brewery tours and a reservation at Le Pigeon to warm up. Book well in advance due to small capacity.

5. Charleston: Bertha’s Kitchen in Union Heights

Bertha’s Kitchen earned a James Beard America’s Classics award in 2017 for its authentic Gullah cuisine like its fried chicken, okra stew, rice dishes which are rooted in African-American Lowcountry traditions. It offers a connection to the region's living culinary history, distinct from the elevated Southern fare in downtown.

The restaurant is situated north of downtown in Union Heights, where it’s best reached by car or rideshare. Once there, savor the warm, family-run atmosphere. Combine with a stay in the historic district downtown to walk iconic streets, the waterfront Battery and enjoy free walking tours.

Spring (March–May) and fall (September–November) bring pleasant weather, fewer crowds and events like Spoleto Festival USA. Summers can be hot and humid, so plan early-morning historic tours and midday indoor dining.

These five are just starting points. Cities evolve: new chefs rise, local scenes shift. Use these anchor restaurants as inspiration for future trips and keep an eye on James Beard announcements for emerging talents.

Embrace culinary tourism and let each award-winning meal guide you to a richer appreciation of culture, history and community wherever you travel.