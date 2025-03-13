5 of the Best Places to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day

On the surface, St. Patrick’s Day might seem like it’s all about beer, beer and more (green) beer. But the truth is, you can celebrate this Irish-inspired holiday however you want. If you’re a beer aficionado, this is a great time to have a tasting. If you’re more into a culinary adventure, there are plenty of corned beef sandwiches to go around.

The first St. Patrick’s Day was started by Irish immigrants in America in 1601, and a century later Irish soldiers marched in New York City in honor of St. Patrick. From there, parades continued in major cities like Boston and Chicago, and the celebrations continued over the next 200 years.

If you’re looking for a place to honor Irish heritage this year and get involved with the celebrations, we rounded up a few of the best, most festive places to celebrate.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

1. New York City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Though the first ever St. Patrick’s Day celebration occurred in the 1600s, the New York City event in the 1700s really turned the parade into an annual celebration. To this day, the celebrations continue.

On March 17, the 264th St. Patrick’s Day parade will take place in NYC along 5th Avenue. Marching bands, bagpipe players and Irish dancers will perform, so make sure to don your shamrocks and green and gold colors to get in on the fun. The parade will begin at 11 AM on East 44th Street and continue northward until around 4:30 pm.

Since St. Patrick’s Day is on a Monday this year, most bar crawls in the city will take place on Saturday, March 15. You can find a list of them on Eventbrite, or make your own. There are plenty of Irish pubs around the city to stop into and take part in the celebrations. Looking for a unique and convenient place to stay? The Millennium Hilton, located on Manhattan's East Side, is just a short walk from Grand Central Terminal.

2. Savannah, Georgia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although the main celebrations of St. Patrick’s Day might occur in major cities in the North, Savannah, Georgia is one of the hottest cities to celebrate the day in the South.

The town celebrates by dyeing the Forsyth Park water fountain green, and it’s home to the second largest St. Patrick’s Day parade in America. The town will also have a few bar crawl events that you can participate in on the Saturday before the 17th.

If you're looking for a room with a view, the Hyatt Regency Savannah offers stunning waterfront accommodations near Rousakis Riverfront Plaza, Johnson Square and Reynolds Square — perfect for enjoying the city's vibrant festivities while staying close to the action.

3. Chicago, Illinois

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chicago is home to another city that dyes its water green, only on a much larger scale. The sprawling Chicago River will be shamrock-colored for the celebrations, drawing crowds to witness the transformation.

After taking in the sights, head to Barney Callaghan’s Pub, a spot known for its perfectly poured pints of Guinness. Then, warm up by the fireplace while enjoying live music.

For a stay with unbeatable views of the green river, book a room at LondonHouse Chicago. Located right along the water, this upscale hotel offers stunning vantage points of the festivities, making it an ideal place to experience the city's legendary St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

If you’re into fitness, the city hosts an 8k run called the Shamrock Shuffle . Over 30,000 runners participate every year. You can celebrate by picking up a green beer at one of the 20-plus bars and restaurants offering them as part of the fun.

4. Boston, Massachusetts

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Boston is known for its Irish pubs, so it’s no wonder this is one of the most iconic places to celebrate the St. Patrick’s Day holiday. Around 15% of the Boston population is of Irish descent , and there are a number of historical activities you can take part in to learn more about the culture.

Take a self-guided Irish Heritage Trail Walk to stop and see 20 historical locations that make up three miles in total. Then, take part in a pub crawl that starts at 1 pm and lasts until 1 am.

If you're celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in Boston, the Seaport Hotel offers a cozy retreat near Liberty Wharf and the Boston Convention Center. Enjoy an Irish coffee and relax on the terrace or unwind in the garden before diving back into the city's festivities.

5. San Antonio, Texas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You might not think of Texas as a St. Patrick’s Day celebration hotspot, but just like in Chicago, the San Antonio Riverwalk river turns green, and you can take part in a host of activities, like a 5K run, a lucky dog fashion show and much more .

While you're there, take a River Walk tour and learn about San Antonio’s rich history. Float past historic landmarks, hear stories of the city's past and experience the blend of cultures that make this city so unique.

If you want to stay near the River Walk, consider the Mokara Hotel & Spa. Located close to the Briscoe Western Art Museum and La Villita, this hotel offers the perfect balance of relaxation and festivity. Treat yourself to a Swedish massage at the spa and unwind before diving back into the city’s celebrations.

I might be biased because this is my hometown, but San Antonians definitely know how to party. The San Antonio St. Patrick’s Day celebrations have been going strong since 1969, so wear your bright green and gold and get in on the fun.

How to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day wherever you are

No matter where you are, you can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in your way. Whether that means cooking up a hearty plate of corned beef and cabbage at home or heading to your favorite local pub to raise a pint with friends, the spirit of the holiday is all about enjoying good company and honoring Irish heritage.

While cities like New York, Savannah and Chicago take the celebrations to the next level, the truth is, you don’t have to be in a big city to join in on the fun. So throw on some green, toast to good fortune and enjoy the day wherever you are.