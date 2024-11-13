Live

Nvidia Earnings: Updates and Commentary

The next Nvidia earnings call is coming up on November 20. Kiplinger experts share news and analysis around the highly anticipated event.

Nvidia (NVDA) earnings have become one of Wall Street's most-anticipated events. Indeed, who can forget when the company gave jaw-dropping forward guidance in May 2023 thanks to snowballing demand for all things artificial intelligence (AI) – sending the chipmaker catapulting north of a $1 trillion market cap.

For the company's fiscal third-quarter results, due after the close next Wednesday, November 20, analysts tracked by S&P Global Market Intelligence are expecting earnings to rise 85% year over year to 74 cents per share and revenue to jump 82% to $32.9 billion.

Read on as Kiplinger experts share the news surrounding Nvidia earnings as well as our analysis.

