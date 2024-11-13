Nvidia Earnings: Updates and Commentary

Nvidia (NVDA) earnings have become one of Wall Street's most-anticipated events. Indeed, who can forget when the company gave jaw-dropping forward guidance in May 2023 thanks to snowballing demand for all things artificial intelligence (AI) – sending the chipmaker catapulting north of a $1 trillion market cap.

For the company's fiscal third-quarter results, due after the close next Wednesday, November 20, analysts tracked by S&P Global Market Intelligence are expecting earnings to rise 85% year over year to 74 cents per share and revenue to jump 82% to $32.9 billion.

Read on as Kiplinger experts share the news surrounding Nvidia earnings as well as our analysis.