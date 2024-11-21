Stock Market Today: Stocks End Higher in Whipsaw Session
The main indexes were volatile Thursday with Nvidia earnings in focus.
Stocks kept market participants on their toes Thursday as investors weighed the impact of "meh" revenue guidance from AI bellwether Nvidia (NVDA). The main benchmarks eventually settled higher thanks to impressive earnings from another notable technology company.
At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.1% at 43,870, the S&P 500 had gained 0.5% to 5,948, and the Nasdaq Composite had ticked 0.03% higher to 18,972.
Nvidia finished the session up 0.5%. The company gave Wall Street plenty to like in its fiscal third-quarter print, including top- and bottom-line beats and an encouraging update on its next-generation Blackwell AI chips.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
But folks seemed to be hyperfocused on NVDA's fiscal fourth-quarter forecast for revenue of $37.5 billion, plus or minus 2%. While this is above Wall Street's average estimate for revenue of $37 billion, it "was below some of the numbers we heard thrown around in recent days," says UBS Global Research analyst Timothy Arcuri (Buy).
Still, Arcuri notes it leaves "considerable room for upside with our supply chain work on Hopper together with company comments on Blackwell implying another $5 billion headroom beyond the guidance."
Snowflake has its best day ever after earnings
Near the top of the Dow was Salesforce (CRM), which jumped 3.1% thanks to a halo lift from fellow software firm Snowflake (SNOW). Indeed, SNOW stock surged 32.7% – its best day ever – after the data cloud company beat top- and bottom-line expectations for its fiscal 2025 third quarter and raised its full-year outlook.
"We rate Snowflake shares a Buy," says Truist Securities analyst Joel Fishbein Jr., adding "that the company possesses a unique technology advantage that will give them a dominant competitive position in the data cloud in both the short and long term."
Fishbein admits SNOW is not a cheap stock at current levels but the "current valuation is fair on a growth-adjusted basis and that the tailwinds for growth are stronger than market expectations which offer further upside going forward."
BJ's jumps on membership fee hikes, stock buybacks
Looking elsewhere on the earnings calendar, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ) reported mixed results for its fiscal third quarter, beating on the bottom line but falling just short on the top line.
Nevertheless, BJ rose 8.3% on news the warehouse club is raising its membership fee for the first time in seven years and buying back $1 billion worth of stock, which equates to roughly 8% of its current market cap.
"We rate BJ shares at Buy as we view BJ's as well positioned in both the near term and long term given its strong value proposition (especially in fuel) in a highly inflationary environment, as well as strong and improving membership trends," wrote BofA Securities analyst Robert Ohmes said in a November 11 note.
Alphabet sinks on DOJ news
In non-earnings news, Alphabet (GOOGL) spiraled 4.7% after the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday said the conglomerate's Google segment should be forced to sell its Chrome search engine browser. News that the DOJ was considering the request began circulating earlier this week, but the agency filed the formal paperwork last night.
The Justice Department is also asking that Google not be allowed to prioritize its search engine on Android devices or pay others to be the preferential search engine on their browsers.
Jobless claims fall, existing home sales rise
On the economic front, data from the Labor Department showed that initial jobless claims fell by 6,000 last week to 213,000.
"Those expecting the labor market to crack are going to have to keep waiting," says Ellen Zentner, chief economic strategist for Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. "Another moderate jobless claims total underscores the U.S. economy's persistent strength. But as the Fed has recently hinted, that strength may slow the pace at which they cut rates."
Existing home sales rose 3.4% in October from the prior month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.96 million, according to the National Association of Realtors.
"Many prospective buyers spent September waiting for interest rates to moderate following the Fed's jumbo 50-basis point cut to its key benchmark," says José Torres, senior economist at Interactive Brokers.
But instead, longer-term borrowing costs rose, Torres notes. "After seeing rates escalate, these potential home buyers may have entered the market after giving up hope for mortgage costs to ease."
Related content
- What's Next for MicroStrategy Stock as Bitcoin Nears $100,000?
- Stock Market Holidays in 2024: NYSE, NASDAQ and Wall Street Holidays
- Vanguard Money Market Funds: What You Need to Know
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is the senior investing editor at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.
- Joey SolitroContributor
-
-
Trump Picks Dr. Oz as Head of Medicare and Medicaid
President-elect Donald Trump picked Dr. Mehmet Oz to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Here's what to know about the former TV host.
By Kathryn Pomroy Published
-
What's Next for MicroStrategy Stock as Bitcoin Nears $100K?
MicroStrategy stock is up more than fivefold in 2024 thanks to a furious rally in bitcoin. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
What's Next for MicroStrategy Stock as Bitcoin Nears $100,000?
MicroStrategy stock is up more than fivefold in 2024 thanks to a furious rally in bitcoin. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
BJ's Wholesale Pops on Membership Fee Hike, Stock Buybacks
BJ's stock is rallying Thursday after the warehouse club raised its membership fee for the first time in seven years and unveiled a big stock buyback program. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Why Snowflake Stock Is Still a Buy After Earnings
Snowflake stock is surging Thursday after cloud company beat expectations for its third quarter and raised its full-year outlook. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
To Future-Proof Retirement Security, We Need Better Strategies
With retirees living longer and the inequalities that affect women and people of color, the retirement system needs some optimization. Here’s what would help.
By Romi Savova Published
-
Here's Why We All Win When Charitable Dollars Go to Women
Giving to charities for women and girls not only has a lasting impact on their lives — it also benefits society as a whole. Here’s how to start investing.
By Elizabeth Droggitis Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Mixed Amid War Angst, Nvidia Anxiety
Markets went into risk-off mode amid rising geopolitical tensions and high anxiety ahead of bellwether Nvidia's earnings report.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
What the Comcast Cable Spinoff Means for Investors
Comcast has announced plans to spin off select cable networks and digital assets into a separate publicly traded company. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
TJX Stock: Wall Street Stays Bullish After Earnings
TJX stock is trading lower Wednesday despite the TJ Maxx owner's beat-and-raise quarter, but analysts aren't worried. Here's why.
By Joey Solitro Published