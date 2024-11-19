Why Walmart Stock's a Buy After Its Beat-And-Raise Quarter
Walmart is the best Dow Jones stock Tuesday after the retail giant's solid earnings report and outlook. Wall Street thinks it's just getting started.
Walmart (WMT) is the best Dow Jones stock Tuesday after the retail giant beat top- and bottom-line expectations for its fiscal 2025 third quarter and raised its full-year outlook.
In the three months ended October 31, Walmart's revenue increased 5.5% year over year to $169.6 billion, including a 27% jump in global e-commerce sales. Its earnings per share (EPS) improved 13.7% from the year-ago period to 58 cents. At Walmart U.S. and Sam's Club, comparable-store sales rose 5.1% and 3.7%, respectively, excluding fuel.
"We had a strong quarter, continuing our momentum," said Walmart CEO Doug McMillon in a statement. "In the U.S., in-store volumes grew, pickup from store grew faster, and delivery from store grew even faster than that."
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
The results beat analysts' expectations. Wall Street was anticipating revenue of $167.7 billion and earnings of 53 cents per share, according to Yahoo Finance.
As a result of its performance in the first nine months of the year, Walmart raised its full-year outlook. The company now expects to achieve revenue growth in the range of 4.8% to 5.1% and EPS between $2.42 to $2.47. This is up from its previous outlook for revenue growth in the range of 3.75% to 4.75% and earnings per share of $2.35 to $2.43.
"Our teams are executing and delighting our customers and members with the value and convenience they expect from Walmart," McMillon said.
"The company is simply a juggernaut. This quarter was the epitome of what type of company WMT is trying to become as the strong beat and rise was driven by omni-channel momentum," says David Wagner, portfolio manager at Aptus Capital Advisors. "This industry is starting to become more bifurcated between the 'has beens' and the 'winners' and WMT, alongside Amazon (AMZN) and Costco (COST), are biggest winners as they've skated to where the puck is going in the retail space."
Is Walmart stock a buy, sell or hold?
Walmart has turned in a stellar performance on the price charts, up 67% for the year to date on a total return basis (price change plus dividends). This easily outperforms the S&P 500's total return of 25%. Unsurprisingly, Wall Street is bullish on the blue chip stock.
According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the average analyst target price for WMT stock is $87.64, representing implied upside of just over 2% from current levels. Additionally, the consensus recommendation is Buy.
Financial services firm Jefferies is one of the most bullish outfits on the consumer staples stock with a Buy rating and a Street-high $100 price target.
"WMT is scaling its investments in tech and e-commerce, and continued price investment has positioned it for future share gains," said Jefferies analyst Corey Tarlowe in a November 15 note. "Overall, we expect WMT to command an increasingly large share of customer spending through bolstered omnichannel capabilities, partnerships, and services. This justifies above-historical-average growth."
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
Lowe's Stock Is Falling After Earnings. Here's Why
Lowe's stock is lower Tuesday as Wall Street weighs a beat-and-raise quarter against declining revenue. This is what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Premium Tax Credit: Are You Eligible For This Health Insurance Tax Break?
Tax Credits The tax credit can help qualifying individuals pay for coverage from the Affordable Care Act’s health insurance marketplace.
By Gabriella Cruz-Martínez Published
-
Lowe's Stock Is Falling After Earnings. Here's Why
Lowe's stock is lower Tuesday as Wall Street weighs a beat-and-raise quarter against declining revenue. This is what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Winners and Losers of Fed Rate Cuts
Navigating interest-rate changes can seem daunting, but these areas of the fixed-income market could perform better (or worse) than others.
By Jeffrey R. Kosnett Published
-
Six Ways to Optimize Your Charitable Giving Before Year-End
As 2024 winds down, right now is the time to look at how you plan to handle your charitable giving. The sooner you start, the more tax-efficient you can be.
By Julia Chu Published
-
How Preferred Stocks Can Boost Your Retirement Portfolio
Higher yields, priority on dividend payments and the potential for capital appreciation are just three reasons to consider investing in preferred stocks.
By Michael Joseph, CFA Published
-
Structured Settlement Annuity vs Lump-Sum Payout: Which Is Better?
As the use of structured settlement annuities grows, it can be tough to decide whether to take the lump sum to invest or opt instead for guaranteed payments.
By H. Dennis Beaver, Esq. Published
-
Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Jumps Ahead of Nvidia Earnings
It was a mostly positive start to a new week of pricing in more Donald Trump.
By David Dittman Published
-
Like the ETF? Check Out the Cheaper Clone
Name-brand ETFs are offering lower-cost, higher-returning versions of their famous funds. For long-term investors, they might be a better deal.
By Kim Clark Published
-
What to Do as Soon as Your Divorce Is Final
Don't delay — getting these tasks accomplished as soon as possible can help you avoid costly consequences.
By Andrew Hatherley, CDFA®, CRPC® Published