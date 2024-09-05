Tesla to Launch FSD in Europe and China: What to Know
Tesla stock is higher Thursday after the EV maker announced plans to launch its full self-driving driver assistance software in Europe and China in 2025.
Tesla (TSLA) is one of the best stocks on the S&P 500 Thursday after the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer announced it will launch its full self-driving (FSD) driver assistance software in Europe and China next year.
In a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, Tesla announced that it would begin offering its FSD technology in Europe and China in the first quarter of 2025, pending regulatory approval.
A timeline for approval in both markets was not provided, but Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he expects the company to receive clearance by the end of 2024, according to CNBC. FSD is an upgrade to Tesla's Autopilot driver assistance system, which is currently available in Europe and China.
Is Tesla's robotaxi coming soon?
The FSD expansion news comes just one month before Tesla's unveiling of its robotaxi at an event on October 10. The event was originally scheduled for August 8, but was delayed because Musk wanted to make "important changes to improve the vehicle."
Anticipation around Tesla's robotaxi is a key driver of Ark Invest's $2,000 price target on the Magnificent 7 stock.
Is Tesla stock a buy, sell or hold?
Tesla has stabilized after a rough start to the year and is up nearly 21% in the last six months. Still, Wall Street remains hesitant to give the all clear.
According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the average analyst target price for TSLA stock is $204.20, representing a discount of roughly 10% to current levels. Additionally, the consensus recommendation is a Hold.
Financial services firm Truist Securities is one of those with a Hold rating on Tesla stock, along with a $215 price target.
"Tesla's development has been a remarkable success story," said Truist Securities analyst William Stein in an August 13 note. "Overcoming obstacles in traditional, established, automotive & energy industries, Tesla developed innovative technology, built scale, and achieved industry-leading profitability."
However, Stein adds that he believes "the company's best days, in terms of volume production, product innovation, and, especially, artificial intelligence (AI) innovations, are still down the road."
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Why C3.ai Stock Is Sinking After Earnings
C3.ai stock is spiraling Thursday after the enterprise AI software company beat top and bottom-line estimates but fell short on subscription revenue.
By Joey Solitro Published
Verizon to Buy Frontier Communications, Hikes Dividend
Verizon's purchase of Frontier will significantly expand its fiber footprint across the United States. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
How Much Life Insurance Do You Really Need?
Here's an example of what life insurance coverage would look like, with actual dollar amounts, for a hypothetical family with a mortgage and student debt.
By Andrew Rosen, CFP®, CEP Published
Five Money Lessons From a Dad — and a Financial Adviser
Hey, parents: Do you have a clear plan for teaching your kids about money? Get started now, with a little help from a friendly financial adviser father.
By Frank J. Legan Published
AI and Your Portfolio: How LLMs Can Boost Your Investments
Large language models (LLMs), such as OpenAI's GPT-4, can sift through massive datasets, identify patterns and generate insights about investment decisions.
By Francis Geeseok Oh Published
Stock Market Today: Stocks Extend Slide Amid Cooling Labor Market
Stocks continued their September slump after job openings hit a multiyear low.
By Dan Burrows Published
Dollar Tree Stock Sinks As "Macro Pressures" Impact Consumer Spending
Dollar Tree stock is plunging Wednesday after the discount retailer missed Q2 expectations and slashed its full-year outlook. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
Why Dick's Sporting Goods Stock Is Down After a Beat-And-Raise Quarter
Dick's Sporting Goods stock is lower Wednesday even after the retailer topped Q2 expectations and raised its full-year outlook. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published