The 15 Best Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2022

With one quarter left to go in 2022, this year is shaping up to be a lot different than most investors had expected. And that means, as investors look to retool their portfolios with the best stocks for the rest of 2022 and beyond, they'll have to take a somewhat different tack than they did at the start of the year.

The optimism following strong returns in 2020 and 2021 has given way to bear market angst. And, following the most recent downturn, the Dow joined the S&P 500 and Nasdaq in bear-market territory.

As for the reasons? "Pick one!" says John Del Vecchio, co-manager of the $150 million AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF ( HDGE (opens in new tab)), an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) specializing in short selling. "When we entered the year, stocks were expensive. We had a new generation of traders in the game who have never seen a bear market and thus had no understanding of the risk they were taking. We had new tech companies with shaky business models supported by cheap money. And we had inflation bubbling up, guaranteeing that the Federal Reserve would have to tighten monetary policy. Given those conditions, a bear market was inevitable."

But as we look to the last quarter of the year, have those conditions changed? And might there be some value in the wreckage?

"We're seeing incredible opportunity here," says Sonia Joao, chief operating officer of Robertson Wealth Management. "Some of our favorite growth names , particularly in technology, are trading at prices we never expected to see again. And some of our favorite income plays are sporting their highest yields in years."

There is no guarantee that prices recover tomorrow or even this year. And Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has made it abundantly clear that he intends to keep raising rates "until the job is done." But it is exactly at the moment that things look the most bleak that the best opportunities tend to present themselves.

Today, let's take a look at some of those opportunities in 15 of the best stocks to buy for the remainder of 2022. Some of these will be familiar household names, but others will likely be new to you. But all, for one reason or another, are well positioned to benefit from a recovery in the last quarter of the year and into 2023.