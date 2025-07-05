Recent Market Volatility Offers Valuable Lessons for Investors
Stocks will always rise and fall, but strategic investors can benefit through dollar-cost averaging, rebalancing in down markets and taking the long view.
The stock market can be a fickle friend. Periods of steady ascent can make it feel as if you're on a one-way track, only to be rudely reminded when you reach the peak that this is a roller coaster, not a ski lift.
Stock market volatility is not to be feared. Rather, it should be befriended, even utilized for greater future gains. It's also a great teacher for investors of all experience levels.
Here are six important lessons investors can take from the recent stock market volatility.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
1. Diversification matters most when uncertainty rises.
This year has been a perfect example of why diversification in your portfolio is so important.
"From the sharp rebound in international equities to changing leadership across U.S. sectors, investors concentrated in a single theme or region may have been caught off guard," says Crit Thomas, global market strategist at Touchstone Investments.
If you were able to maintain broad exposure to a variety of asset types and classes, you'd have experienced a much smoother ride, and might even have captured unexpected upside.
"It's not just about protection – it's about positioning for a wider range of outcomes," Thomas says.
2. Don't let politics guide your investments.
"Investing based on political beliefs can lead to costly decisions," says Steve Kutz, Northeast U.S. regional president at BNY Wealth. "Markets have shown resilience and growth under both Republican and Democratic administrations, and historically, periods of divided government have been more favorable for equities."
If returns are your primary objective, put your political views aside before logging into your investment accounts.
3. Market corrections are normal.
This is a lesson investors are destined to learn again and again, as stock market corrections are a recurring event.
The S&P 500 has experienced three drawdowns of from 5% to 10% per year on average since 1928 and averages one 10% correction per year.
There have been 19 market crashes, defined as drops of 20% or more since 1871, with drops as steep as 79% — and the stock market recovered from every one.
"Volatility is a feature, not a flaw, of equity markets," Kutz says. "Corrections often present opportunities, and historically, some of the strongest returns come after periods of steep declines."
The moral of the story is to stay invested during the worst of times and perhaps invest even more. You'll likely be rewarded on the other side.
4. Befriend down markets.
Volatility doesn't have to be your mortal enemy; there is often opportunity lurking beneath the choppy surface.
"When volatility happens, this is a great opportunity to rebalance in a tax-efficient way," says Erin Wood, senior vice president of Advanced Planning at AssetMark. You use losses to offset gains elsewhere in a strategy called tax-loss harvesting.
"This allows you to get rebalanced to your desired allocation while also staying aware of possible tax implications," Wood says.
You might also be able to find investments you've been coveting on sale during downturns. If you're leery of throwing money after a sinking ship, consider dollar-cost averaging to reduce risk by wading in slowly.
5. Focus on time in the markets rather than trying to time them.
Trying to avoid market declines by timing the market is often a losing strategy because "market volatility is often clustered," says Kezia Samuel, chief market strategist at AssetMark. "Big moves in the market, both up and down, occur within days of each other, making it difficult to avoid only the bad."
Even professional investors struggle to get the timing right, especially since you have to be right twice to profit: You have to know when to exit before the fall, and when to buy back in before the market rises without you.
A better strategy is to stay the course through thick and thin. "(It) may require extra Pepto Bismol, but in the end, it may be healthier for your portfolio," Samuel says.
6. Don't underestimate the resilience of the U.S. economy.
Perhaps one of the best lessons to take from recent events is the resilience of the U.S. economy.
"Despite repeated warnings of recession and persistently high interest rates, the U.S. economy has again defied the skeptics," Thomas says. Consumer spending, employment and corporate profits have all remained positive.
"For investors, the lesson is simple: Headline fears often underestimate the adaptive capacity of the U.S. economy," Thomas says. "Staying anchored in fundamentals and resisting the urge to overreact pays off over time."
In times of uncertainty and volatility, remember that you, too, are resilient. Your portfolio can recover if you give it enough time.
Related content
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Coryanne Hicks is an investing and personal finance journalist specializing in women and millennial investors. Previously, she was a fully licensed financial professional at Fidelity Investments where she helped clients make more informed financial decisions every day. She has ghostwritten financial guidebooks for industry professionals and even a personal memoir. She is passionate about improving financial literacy and believes a little education can go a long way. You can connect with her on Twitter, Instagram or her website, CoryanneHicks.com.
-
-
My First $1 Million: Retired Self-Employed Attorney, 75, Coast of Washington
Ever wonder how someone who's made a million dollars or more did it? Kiplinger's My First $1 Million series uncovers the answers.
-
Retire in Spain for Rich Culture, Cuisine and Coastal Bliss
US expats choose to retire in Spain for its sense of style, world-class beaches and cities, diverse lifestyles and its fabulous food and wine.
-
Retiring Early? This Strategy Cuts Your Income Tax to Zero
When retiring early, married couples can use this little-known (and legitimate) strategy to take a six-figure income every year — tax-free.
-
Ditch the Golf Shoes: Your Retirement Needs a Side Gig
A side gig in retirement can help combat boredom, loneliness and the threat of inflation eroding your savings. And the earlier you start planning, the better.
-
The Best Aerospace and Defense ETFs to Buy
The best aerospace and defense ETFs can help investors capitalize on higher government defense spending or hedge against the potential of a large-scale conflict.
-
Roth IRA Conversions in the Summer? Why Now May Be the Sweet Spot
Converting now would enable you to spread a possible tax hit over more than one payment while reducing future taxes.
-
A Financial Expert's Three Steps to Becoming Debt-Free (Even in This Economy)
If debt has you spiraling, now is the time to take a few common-sense steps to help knock it down and get it under control.
-
I'm an Insurance Expert: This Is How Your Insurance Protects You While You're on Vacation
Here are three key things to consider about your insurance (auto, property and health) when traveling within the U.S., including coverage for rental cars, personal belongings and medical emergencies.
-
Stock Market Today: It's 'Most Sectors Go' Ahead of Independence Day
The resilience trade continues to work, even for sectors and stocks with specific uncertainties.
-
June Jobs Report Dashes July Rate Cut Hopes: What the Experts Are Saying
The June jobs report shows that hiring remains strong and gives the Fed a little extra breathing room when it comes to interest rates.