Stock Market Today: Stocks Post Gains on Rising Rate-Cut Hopes

More signs of a cooling labor market boosted bets for a September rate reduction from the Fed.

stock market today
Stocks caught a tailwind Wednesday as more signs of a cooling labor market boosted market participants' expectations for an earlier-than-expected rate cut from the Federal Reserve. Traders and investors also digested another batch of quarterly earnings and more fresh economic data.

Starting with econ news. The next jobs report lands at the end of the week, but a bad-news-is-good-news reading on the labor market helped lift equities on Wednesday. The private sector added 152,000 jobs last month, according to ADP (ADP), a marked slowdown from the 188,000 hires made in April. Economists were looking for the ADP survey to show the addition of 175,000 jobs last month.

