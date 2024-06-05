CrowdStrike Stock Pops After Beat-And-Raise Quarter

CrowdStrike stock is higher after the cybersecurity firm beat expectations for its first quarter and issued a strong outlook. Here's what you need to know.

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) stock is trading higher Wednesday after the cybersecurity company beat top- and bottom-line expectations for its fiscal first quarter and lifted its full-year forecast.

In the three months ended April 30, CrowdStrike's revenue increased 33% year-over-year to $921 million and its earnings per share (EPS) were up 63.2% from the year prior to 93 cents. CRWD also said its free cash flow jumped 41.8% year-over-year to $322.5 million, representing 35% of revenue.

Contributor

Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration. 

