Dollar Tree Considers Selling Family Dollar: What To Know

Dollar Tree stock is lower Wednesday after the dollar-store chain reported earnings and announced a strategic review of its Family Dollar segment.

Dollar Tree (DLTR) stock is lower Wednesday after the dollar-store chain reported revenue and earnings results that were in-line with analysts' expectations and announced a strategic review of its Family Dollar business segment, which could include a sale.

In the 13 weeks ended May 4, the retailer saw its revenue rise 4.2% year-over-year to $7.6 billion, driven by a 1.7% increase in same-store sales at its Dollar Tree segment. The company said earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.43, a decrease of 2.7% from the year-ago period.

Joey Solitro
Joey Solitro
Contributor

Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration. 

