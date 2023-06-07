Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Mixed After Bank of Canada's Surprise Rate Hike

Stocks started Wednesday higher but retreated as the session wore on as a surprise rate hike from the Bank of Canada lifted expectations the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates at its upcoming meeting.

Not helping matters was a spike in Treasury yields, which had an outsized effect on tech stocks .

"The Bank of Canada is a leading central bank," says Edward Moya, senior market strategist at currency data provider OANDA , adding that they were the first among their global peers to raise interest rates in 2022 and the first to pause earlier this year.

Canada's central bank restarting its tightening cycle and signaling more rate hikes could come down the pike in order to tamp down stubbornly high inflation has many rethinking what the Fed will do, Moya says.

At last check, futures traders were pricing in a 31% chance for a quarter-point rate hike at the next Fed meeting, up from 22% yesterday and 26% one week ago. But even if the Fed pauses at its upcoming gathering, the probability for a 0.25% rate increase at the July meeting is over 50%, according to CME Group .

Treasury yields spike

Increasing expectations for higher interest rates lifted Treasury yields on both 2-year (+2.5 basis points to 4.55%) and 10-year (+9.3 basis points to 3.793%) notes. This, in turn, dragged on technology (-1.5%) and communication services stocks (-1.1%).

Not surprisingly, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was the worst performer of the major indexes, shedding 1.3% to 13,104.

The S&P 500 (-0.4% at 4,267) also finished in the red, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3% to 33,665 on strength in industrial stock Caterpillar (CAT, +3.9%) and big bank Goldman Sachs Group (GS, +2.7%).

