Stock Market Today: Dow Flirts With 40K After Walmart Earnings

The 30-stock index briefly traded above the 40,000 mark as blue chip retail stock Walmart surged after earnings.

Stocks were choppy Thursday coming off Wednesday's record-setting session. A steady stream of headlines gave investors plenty to consider – including the Dow Jones Industrial Average's first-ever foray atop the psychologically significant 40,000 mark. The 30-stock index didn't stay there for long, but it certainly sparked excitement across Wall Street. 

A positive earnings reaction for blue chip retail giant Walmart (WMT, +7.0) helped to boost the Dow above 40k in mid-morning trading. Not only did the company beat on the top and bottom lines thanks to a 22% year-over-year surge in e-commerce sales, but it also said it expects full-year results to be at the high end or slightly above its previous guidance.  

