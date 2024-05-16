Chubb Stock Jumps After Buffett's Berkshire Takes a Stake

Chubb stock is up on news Warren Buffett's holding company Berkshire Hathaway built a position in the insurance firm. Here's what you need to know.

Chubb insurance company logo on smartphone with stock chart in the background
(Image credit: Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Joey Solitro
By
published

Chubb (CB) stock is trading comfortably higher Thursday on news Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) holding company built a new position in the insurance firm.

In the most recent Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Form 13-F filing that revealed all the stocks Buffett is buying and selling, released late Wednesday, Berkshire Hathaway disclosed that it bought 25.9 million CB shares. This was worth a market value of roughly $6.7 billion as of March 31, 2024, or a 6.1% stake in the company.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Joey Solitro
Joey Solitro
Contributor

Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration. 

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8