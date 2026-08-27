Stocks closed higher Thursday as market participants cheered Nvidia's (NVDA) blowout earnings report. Wall Street also monitored the start of the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, where Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh is set to deliver his keynote speech tomorrow morning.
At the close, the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2% at 53,569, the S&P 500 was 0.7% higher at 7,730, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite had gained 1.6% to 26,541.
The equity market got a major lift from Nvidia, which jumped 8.7% — its biggest one-day percentage gain since April 9, 2025 — after the artificial intelligence (AI) bellwether reported earnings late Wednesday.
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For its fiscal 2027 second quarter, NVDA said earnings and revenue more than doubled year over year. It also gave strong guidance for its fiscal 2027 third quarter and said it expects revenue to grow 70% in fiscal 2028.
"It is the case that we've never forecasted or never guided to a year in advance," said Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on the earnings call. "And even though our demand is much greater than 70%, our supply allows us to confidently deliver 70%." Huang added that Nvidia has "a huge year coming up next year, and it's going to be pretty extraordinary."
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"This is a very strong balance sheet with a clear vision of growth, and they are putting up numbers consistently to support that," says Brian Mulberry, chief market strategist at Zacks Investment Management.
While Mulberry notes that some of this is already priced into the AI stock, he expects Nvidia "to innovate, and with their scale, it will be difficult to unseat them any time soon."
For the full rundown on all things Nvidia, check out our earnings blog.
Salesforce soars 23% after earnings
NVDA's post-earnings pop wasn't enough to make it the best Dow Jones stock Thursday. That honor went to Salesforce (CRM), which surged 22.6% — its second-best day ever, behind only August 26, 2020, when the tech stock jumped 26% in a single session.
After Wednesday's close, the software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider reported higher-than-expected fiscal 2027 second-quarter earnings and revenue. The company also raised its full-year revenue forecast, now expecting top-line growth of 11% to 12% vs its previous outlook of 10% to 11%.
"We just delivered one of our best quarters ever, outperforming across every key metric,” said Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff in the earnings release. "AI is delivering value across every layer of our platform. We're seeing incredible demand for our AI and data products, with ARR [annual recurring revenue] about to cross $4 billion."
A separate announcement detailed an expanded partnership between Salesforce and Anthropic. Specifically, the two firms have launched Claudeforce, a plugin that connects Anthropic's Claude AI chatbot into Salesforce's software products companies use.
The impressive earnings results and integration of Claude "reinforce Salesforce's positioning in the agentic AI landscape, support the reacceleration narrative, and should ease bear case concerns around AI disruption risk," says Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz, who reiterated an Outperform (Buy) rating on the blue chip stock and raised his price target to $275 from $250.
Nordson raises its dividend by 15%, its 63rd straight hike
Elsewhere on the earnings calendar, Nordson (NDSN, -1.1%) reported better-than-expected fiscal third-quarter earnings and revenue and raised its full-year outlook.
The company, which creates products and systems to apply, spray and measure fluids such as adhesives and paints at the industrial level, also hiked its quarterly dividend by 15%.
NDSN has long been one of the best dividend growth stocks to own, and was added to the Dividend Aristocrats in early 2023. This latest increase marks the 63rd straight year the company has boosted its payout.
What to watch for at Jackson Hole
The week's not over yet, and tomorrow's keynote speech by Fed Chair Warsh at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium could create some market volatility.
It's difficult to predict the tone Warsh will take in his speech, says Brandon Zureick, chief economist and senior managing director at Johnson Investment Counsel. "Since taking office, he has favored a more restrained communications approach and has moved away from explicit forward guidance."
Expectations are for the Fed chair to reiterate his commitment to bringing inflation back down to the central bank's 2% target, but stop short of giving specific guidance on interest rates.
But Zureick notes that several other Federal Reserve officials are speaking at Jackson Hole, and today, "Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid and Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack both delivered hawkish assessments of monetary policy."
The economist believes that their remarks "underscore the risk that Warsh's address may lean more heavily toward restoring price stability than investors currently expect."
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