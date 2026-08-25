Nvidia Earnings: Live Updates and Commentary August 2026

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Nvidia stock trades higher ahead of earnings Nvidia stock is trading higher on Tuesday, up 1.4% at last check amid a broader rally in chip names. Longer term, it's been a fairly tame year for NVDA, which is in the middle of the pack when it comes to year-to-date returns for Dow Jones stocks. Shares are up just 13% since the start of 2026 vs gains of nearly 46% and 32% for top-performing healthcare stocks Merck (MRK) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). Still, Wall Street is overwhelmingly bullish toward Nvidia. Of the 61 analysts covering the chipmaker who are tracked by S&P Global Market Intelligence, 58 say it's a Buy or Strong Buy, while two have it at Hold and one says it's a Strong Sell. This works out to a consensus Strong Buy recommendation. And the average price target of $305.41 represents implied upside of 44% to current levels. - Karee Venema

Why BofA thinks Nvidia is deeply undervalued BofA Securities analyst Vivek Arya is sticking his neck out for Nvidia. While Wall Street is concerned about the chipmaker's upcoming earnings report, Arya thinks that this is an overreaction. According to his sum-of-parts analysis of Nvidia's free cash flow, the stock is trading at a 34% to 50% discount. Arya acknowledges the risks, which include heavy investments in the ecosystem and concerns about the return on investment (ROI) for AI. Yet he thinks Nvidia will continue to generate substantial free cash flow. The fact is, the company's GPUs remain the gold standard. And if demand for AI infrastructure continues to expand, Nvidia remains in a strong position to capture a large share of that spending. As for the earnings report, Arya expects quarterly revenue of $94 billion to $95 billion, above the company's $91 billion guidance. He also believes that third-quarter guidance will come in at $107 billion to $108 billion, compared to the $104 billion Wall Street consensus. - Tom Taulli

Does Nvidia pay a dividend? In May, Nvidia hiked its quarterly dividend to 25 cents per share from 1 cent per share. This works out to an annual per-share payout of $1.00. Based on the chipmaker's current share price, Nvidia's dividend yield is 0.5%. This is well below the S&P 500's current dividend yield of 1.1%. In fiscal 2026 , Nvidia paid roughly $974 billion in dividends. It also bought back $40.1 billion in stock. Related: The Kiplinger Dividend 15: Our Favorite Dividend-Paying Stocks - Karee Venema

Expert interview: Is Nvidia building a flywheel or a circular economy? Nvidia has become the most influential barometer for the health of the AI economy. Its GPUs sit at the foundation of the massive buildout of models, data centers and AI infrastructure. But more and more, the bigger question is: what happens above the infrastructure layer? Can companies turn all that compute into applications that generate business value that moves the needle? That makes the perspective of Anurag Gurtu , co-founder and CEO of Airrived , particularly important. He's building an enterprise agentic AI platform for cybersecurity, IT and business operations that allow AI agents to scale. I recently spoke with Gurtu about Nvidia's upcoming earnings release. Here's what he had to say: What are your expectations for Nvidia's performance this quarter, and what specific metrics or guidance do you most want to see? I expect another strong quarter, but the headline number is almost secondary. The real question is whether underlying AI demand is accelerating faster than expectations. I'll watch data-center growth, Blackwell demand, margins, and, above all, forward guidance. There is also going to be intense scrutiny around the "circular economy" of AI. Nvidia is investing in AI companies that raise enormous amounts of capital, which is then spent on Nvidia GPUs and infrastructure. It's an extraordinary amount of capital moving between chipmakers, hyperscalers, model companies, data-center operators and AI startups. The AI economy is beginning to finance itself: capital funds infrastructure, infrastructure enables larger models and startups, and those companies consume even more infrastructure. That can create an incredibly powerful flywheel, but it also raises the obvious question of how much real economic value exists at the end of that chain. What does this earnings report signal for the AI industry as a whole? Nvidia earnings have effectively become the GDP report for the AI economy. But this quarter, the quality of that GDP matters as much as its growth. The next phase of AI has to demonstrate that trillions invested in GPUs, data centers and models can translate into measurable enterprise productivity and revenue. Eventually, AI cannot survive on AI companies selling to other AI companies. Enterprises have to become the economic engine. That's why the next trillion dollars of value won't come simply from buying more GPUs. It will come from turning compute into agents, applications and measurable business outcomes. - Tom Taulli Tom Taulli Social Links Navigation Contributing Writer, Kiplinger.com Tom Taulli has been developing software since the 1980s. He sold his applications to a variety of publications. In college, he started his first company, which focused on the development of e-learning systems. He would go on to create other companies as well, including Hypermart.net that was sold to InfoSpace in 1996. Along the way, Tom has written columns for online publications such as Bloomberg, Forbes, Barron's and Kiplinger. He has also written a variety of books, including Artificial Intelligence Basics: A Non-Technical Introduction.

How will the stock market react to Nvidia's earnings? Wedbush analyst Matt Bryson expects Nvidia to beat top- and bottom-line estimates for its fiscal 2027 second-quarter results and give upbeat fiscal third-quarter guidance on strong hyperscale spending. Bryson also feels the results will be bolstered by "a supply position we continue to view as the best in the industry at a point where component and material access, not end demand, is defining shipments." The question, though, is how Wall Street will react to the results. "The last three quarters, NVDA has consistently exceeded consensus (and we believe delivered to buy-side expectations), yet the stock is roughly unchanged from October of last year," he explains. Bryson has an Outperform (Buy) rating on the chip stock and a $330 price target, representing implied upside of nearly 60% over the next year or so. - Karee Venema Karee Venema Senior investing editor, Kiplinger.com With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is the senior investing editor at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021, and oversees a wide range of investing coverage, including content focused on equities, fixed income, mutual funds, ETFs, macroeconomics and more.