Stocks Rise as Nvidia Ends Losing Streak: Stock Market Today

All three main equity indexes opened higher and held modest gains through Tuesday's trading session, as market participants looked beyond ratcheting geopolitical tension to focus on earnings and guidance from the world's most important publicly traded company.
President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Mark Carney are raising tariffs in North America, while President Xi Jinping says China is prepared to counter U.S. economic moves against Iran.
Investors, traders and speculators took comfort in a New York Times report that the State Department is preparing to send diplomats back to Middle East embassies evacuated because of the war, "suggesting that the Trump administration does not anticipate a return to all-out hostilities."
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Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell more than 4% to $81.54 per barrel. The yield on the 2-year Treasury was down 5.3 basis points to 4.183% from 4.236% on Monday. The 10-year Treasury yield (-7.5 bps, 4.629%) and the 30-year Treasury yield (-6.7 bps, 5.164%) inched back, too.
Nvidia (NVDA, +2.2%) ended a seven-session losing streak and was among the top three Dow Jones stocks a day ahead of the scheduled release of its fiscal 2027 second-quarter results after Wednesday's close.
Semiconductor stocks bounced back after falling sharply on Monday, with Marvell Technology (MRVL, +4.8%) rallying ahead of its turn on the earnings calendar after Thursday's closing bell.
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"Here's the setup nobody's saying out loud," Siebert Chief Investment Officer Mark Malek observes. "Nvidia has beaten every quarter for two straight years, they're about to double revenue year-over-year and the stock is flat since the last earnings call. Flat! That tells you the market has already priced in perfection and moved on to the next question."
As Malek explains, what matters is management's guidance for Nvidia's fiscal third quarter. "Consensus is around $104 billion, but the buyside is whispering higher," the CIO says, "and that gap is where the stock lives or dies."
Malek is looking for CEO Jensen Huang "to hand the market a new story: Rubin ramping ahead of schedule, China coming back, something. Otherwise he delivers the greatest quarter in the history of the semiconductor industry and the stock does nothing again."
We're sharing updates and commentary in real time on our live Nvidia earnings blog.
At the closing bell, the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.3% at 53,577, the broad-based S&P 500 had added 0.3% to 7,677, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was higher by 0.7% to 26,151.
Canadian banks are above the fray
Bank of Montreal (BMO, +0.6%) and Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS, +7.2%) sit just outside the rankings of North America's biggest financial stocks based on criteria such as market capitalization and total assets.
But Bank of Montreal, Canada's oldest bank, hasn't cut its dividend since 1829, before Canada's independence and the U.S. Civil War. Scotiabank hasn't cut its dividend since 1942, spanning World War II and the great financial crisis. And that's something bigger names such as JPMorgan Chase (JPM, +0.1%) just can't say.
Fiscal third-quarter results suggest those streaks for the Canadian banks should continue for the foreseeable future, proliferating trade wars and real wars notwithstanding. Bank of Montreal topped Wall Street's top- and bottom-line forecasts and also announced a stepped-up stock buyback plan. Scotiabank (PDF) added a guidance boost to its top-and-bottom-line beat, for good measure.
"The Canada-U.S. relationship is going through a period of adjustment," CEO Darryl White said during Bank of Montreal's conference call, citing retaliatory tariffs announced by Trump and Carney and acknowledging headwinds for the U.S. and Canada, including trade-related businesses and consumers.
"Against that backdrop," the CEO added, "the world is looking for places that can deliver long-term growth and support resiliency in an increasingly uncertain environment, and Canada has real advantages: a stable financial system, abundant resources, world class talent and a platform to export globally through the world's most comprehensive set of free trade agreements."
DKS misses big
Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS, -30.6%) gave back about $4.9 billion in market cap after management airballed its fiscal second-quarter report, with the consumer discretionary stock missing on earnings and revenue and cutting full-year guidance.
Same-store sales were up 2.1%, and sporting goods sales were up 4.9%. But Wall Street forecast 4% overall growth, and sporting goods sales growth decelerated from 6% during the first quarter. A bigger issue for the mid-cap stock is Foot Locker, which Dick's acquired last September and where same-store sales were down 3.6%.
"As the quarter progressed," Executive Chairman Ed Stack (PDF) explained in the company's earnings announcement, "conditions across portions of the athletic footwear and apparel marketplace became increasingly promotional, and we took action to remain competitively priced to protect and grow our leadership position."
Dick's now expects to report earnings of $11 to $12 per share for fiscal 2027, down from previous guidance of $13.50 to $14.50 and below Wall Street's estimate of $14.28.
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