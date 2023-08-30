5 Monopoly Stocks At the Top of Their Game

Previous Next 3/5

ASML Holding

Market value: $263.4 billion

$263.4 billion Dividend yield: 1.2%

ASML Holding (ASML, $669.56) dominates the world of semiconductor manufacturing equipment and at the same time, it doesn't. The company has a small share of the global semiconductor manufacturing equipment. However, it has the lion's share of so-called EUV semiconductor manufacturing equipment, which uses 13.5 nanometer wavelengths to produce chips with as little as 3 nanometers between transistors. A nanometer is one-billionth of a meter.

Without the chips ASML equipment makes, Apple could not make iPhones. And with new demand anticipated for accelerator graphics processing chips to fuel AI applications, speculation is high that the company can maintain its monopoly stock status in an accelerating market.

With nearly $8 billion in EUV sales and global market estimates of $9 billion, ASML owns about 90% of the market.

Dominance is not the only ingredient required to maintain, well, dominance. Remember Sears? Facile management, marketing, financial strength and performance play a critical role.

In terms of performance, ASML's results have been unimpeachable. For the five years ending 2022, the company grew revenues approximately 19% on average annually, from $9.8 billion to just over $23 billion. Over the same period, net income per share grew from $5.27 to $15.54, or about 24% annually.

All this was before the specter of AI. Analysts are now bullish, forecasting sales and earnings per share of $29.7 billion and $21.29, respectively, for 2023, both estimates above historical year-over-year growth rates.

But change is expensive, and prudent investors might evaluate whether or not ASML has the financial chops to weather the changes brought on by AI and electric vehicles and 5G and any other world-changing initials.

The short answer is yes, ASML is financially strong. Here are some of the signposts. The company is unlevered, with shareholder equity more than twice its long-term debt. The current portion of long-term debt, $560 million, is just a fraction of the $8 billion of cash on hand. Debt levels and liquidity are important because as the company maneuvers to capitalize on changes in the chip market, it's not hamstrung by fixed interest payments, or loan covenants that could restrict its flexibility.

Cash from operations, about $8.5 billion, easily funds ASML's capital expenditures of $1.4 billion. However, the company has a strong commitment to research and development – and investors should appreciate this. In 2022, it spent $3.2 billion on R&D, up more than $1 billion from 2020. Moreover, the company disclosed that it anticipates ramping up R&D to almost $5 billion by 2025.

While capital expenditures and R&D are comfortably covered by cash flow from operations, things do get tight. Specifically, add to these uses of cash $2.7 billion in dividends and $7.3 billion in stock buybacks in 2022. And this is again why the company's modest borrowing matters. ASML has access to debt capital for continued R&D, capital spending, share repurchases and dividend payments should market conditions or its financial performance deteriorate.