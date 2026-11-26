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The idea of allocating your assets based on your principles has been around a long time, but it gained traction in the early 2020s as interest in ESG investing grew. ESG stands for "environmental, social and corporate governance," and it lets folks who are concerned about a company's impact on the environment or fair employee compensation invest in funds that prioritize these issues, too.
While ESG investing has moved past its heyday, plenty of exchange-traded funds still offer exposure to this principle, including the Northern Trust STOXX Global ESG Select ETF (ESGG).
Morningstar gives ESGG, which is one of Kiplinger's top ESG fund picks, a Bronze rating. The exchange-traded fund tracks the STOXX Global ESG Select KPIs Index, giving investors exposure to global companies that score well on a select set of ESG key performance indicators, such as energy reduction targets and policies against child labor.
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ESGG currently holds several top-rated blue chip stocks, including Nvidia (NVDA) and Apple (AAPL), which have helped it outperform its peers over the past three, five and 10 years.
Another way to invest your principles is through social-impact funds, which prioritize specific social or community goals, including affordable housing, public infrastructure and healthcare. Academy Veteran Bond ETF (VETZ), for instance, helps investors support U.S. military service members, veterans and their families through fixed-income securities, such as mortgage and small-business loans.
The bond fund, which has a five-star three-year rating from Morningstar, has outperformed its benchmark, the Bloomberg US MBS Index, by roughly half a percentage point on an annualized basis since its 2023 inception.
"Academy saw an opportunity to design an ETF that mixes capital preservation and yield with the objective to positively impact those who served," says Seth Rosenthal, chief investment officer at Academy Asset Management. As of September 30, 2026, the fund's 30-day SEC yield of 5% is nearly five times that of the S&P 500. That's a bonus for investors who prioritize income generation as an investment strategy.
To be sure, everyone's values are different. But ETFs that align with all sorts of principles are available. Take Global X's S&P 500 Christian Values ETF (CHRI). The faith-based fund excludes companies with outsize exposure to gambling, alcohol, private prisons and abortion. CHRI is also a who's who of big blue chips, with Alphabet (GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT) among the top holdings.
CHRI is a relatively new exchange-traded fund, having launched in September 2025, and its performance slightly lags the S&P 500 over the past year. This is partly due to its 0.29% expense ratio, which is a little higher than standard index funds.
The Inspire 500 ETF (PTL) uses a similar methodology, but has a lower 0.09% expense ratio. Additionally, this fund excludes members of the Magnificent 7, so it lacks exposure to Nvidia, Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, Tesla (TSLA), Amazon (AMZN) and Meta Platforms (META).
According to Morningstar, faith-based funds have grown in popularity in recent years, and currently encompass Muslim, Jewish and Christian-based strategies.
Note: This item first appeared in Kiplinger Retirement Report, our popular monthly periodical that covers key concerns of affluent older Americans who are retired or preparing for retirement. Subscribe for retirement advice that's right on the money.
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With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is the senior investing editor at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at a local investment research firm. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.