Sign up for our free daily newsletter, Kiplinger Today
Join over half a million readers using Kiplinger's insights to make smart financial decisions. Profit and prosper with our expert guidance on investing, taxes and retirement, and more. Delivered daily.
In more than 35 years managing people and culture, most recently as chief operating officer at Affinity Federal Credit Union, I've learned that the qualities that make someone good at serving members rarely start in an office.
Empathy, patience and the instinct to listen before reacting usually are intangibles that develop somewhere else first, and then they show up at work.
A credit union runs on members trusting that the person helping them actually understands their situation. That kind of understanding is hard to teach in a training room. It's much easier to build in the middle of a real situation, with a real person, where there's no script to fall back on.
From just $107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance
Become a smarter, better informed investor. Subscribe from just $107.88 $24.99, plus get up to 4 Special Issues
There's a difference between describing empathy in a session and actually experiencing it. A training module can explain active listening. It can't put someone in front of a stranger whose life looks nothing like their own and force them to figure out, in real time, what that person actually needs. But hands-on community service does exactly that.
I've watched employees come back from a volunteer project and engage differently almost immediately. They ask more questions before jumping to a solution, notice hesitation or frustration faster, and listen more than they used to.
About Adviser Intel
The author of this article is a participant in Kiplinger's Adviser Intel program, a curated network of trusted financial professionals who share expert insights on wealth building and preservation. Contributors, including fiduciary financial planners, wealth managers, CEOs and attorneys, provide actionable advice about retirement planning, estate planning, tax strategies and more. Experts are invited to contribute and do not pay to be included, so you can trust their advice is honest and valuable.
I can't trace that to a single engagement score, but it shows up in how they carry themselves: Energized, proud of what they built together, and more connected to the credit union's purpose.
Understanding that our work goes beyond transactions to helping people and serving our communities is what shows up on the other end of the phone or across the desk, in how they treat the member in front of them.
A moment that still sticks with me
We prioritize community service through volunteer events year-round. This includes our largest effort each fall when we host Impact Day, coordinating across our branches in New Jersey, New York and Connecticut to give back to each of the communities we serve.
In recent years, we've hosted community clean-ups at parks and along rivers, volunteered at soup kitchens and filled backpacks with items for school children in need. What stands out most is watching people from completely different roles end up side by side, focused entirely on the needs of others.
None of this shows up in detail on a résumé. All of it shapes how that employee shows up for a member the following Monday. It's a reminder, delivered firsthand instead of in a memo, that our role as a credit union goes beyond financial products.
We are part of the communities we serve, and once an employee feels that directly, it's not something they forget on their way back to their branch.
Looking for expert tips to grow and preserve your wealth? Sign up for Adviser Intel, our free, twice-weekly newsletter.
Where to start without a formal program
Leaders at community banks and credit unions without something like Impact Day don't need to build a large program to get the same effect. Pick one local organization or one clear community need, and give a small group of employees a few hours to work on it together.
Then don't skip the follow-up. Give people time afterward to talk about what they saw and connect it back to the organization's purpose. Let employees choose the cause. Service that is assigned feels like an obligation. Service that is chosen becomes part of who people are at work, not just something they did on a Saturday.
The skills organizations spend the most money trying to build are often being built somewhere else already, for free, by employees who just need the chance to go do it. For any leader trying to build a people-first culture, that's worth acting on.
This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.
TOPICS
Sign up for our free daily newsletter, Kiplinger Today
Join over half a million readers using Kiplinger's insights to make smart financial decisions. Profit and prosper with our expert guidance on investing, taxes and retirement, and more. Delivered daily.
Chief Operating Officer, Affinity Federal Credit Union
Pam Cohen is the Chief Operating Officer at Affinity Federal Credit Union based in Basking Ridge, New Jersey, with over 20 branches in the New York tristate area. With more than 30 years of experience in Human Resources, Pam is viewed by her peers as a dynamic, purpose-driven leader who specializes in developing comprehensive human capital management strategies aimed at delivering transformational company performance. She is a firm believer that a company's People, Culture and Administration teams are the drivers of creating positive change within an organization.