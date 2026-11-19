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Parents can pass on health by modeling healthy habits while sharing family health history. The next generation benefits from seeing how to manage diet and stress, and from knowing which hereditary risks to be aware of.
The everyday angle: Share healthy habits, visibly and vocally. Invite your kids to cook a healthy meal with you, and feel free to process out loud: "I'm feeling stressed, so I'm going for a long walk after dinner." Share your family health history with your adult children, including major conditions on either side of the family and at what age they appeared.
The financial angle: You might walk your young adult through your health insurance policy, explaining premiums, deductibles and out-of-pocket costs. Share how you balance coverage and costs, so they can also make informed choices.
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The author of this article is a participant in Kiplinger's Adviser Intel program, a curated network of trusted financial professionals who share expert insights on wealth building and preservation. Contributors, including fiduciary financial planners, wealth managers, CEOs and attorneys, provide actionable advice about retirement planning, estate planning, tax strategies and more. Experts are invited to contribute and do not pay to be included, so you can trust their advice is honest and valuable.
2. Knowledge
Parents can pass on the information, knowledge and wisdom they've accumulated, while modeling the ability to question it. With information growing and expiring faster than ever, learning, unlearning and relearning is a skill that will compound with time.
The everyday angle: Tell the stories behind your big financial decisions, such as buying your first home or riding out a market downturn, and include what you got wrong. When you change your mind based on new information, say so out loud.
The financial angle: One way to bring financial education to the table is by walking your teen through a pay stub or your household budget. Seeing how money comes in, and how money goes out, can make this lesson more practical.
3. Time
Parents can share the asset of time with their children, while showing them ways to manage it. In a world designed to capture attention, kids learn what's worth their time by watching how their parents spend theirs.
The everyday angle: Protect device-free time together, like a phone-free dinner. When you turn down a commitment to protect family time, explain why, so your kids see that time has value and your choices reflect your priorities.
The financial angle: If your teen has eligible earned income, you may consider helping them open a custodial Roth IRA. This can show them how time can work in their financial favor: The earlier they start investing, the longer compounding has to work.
4. Relationships
Parents can pass on the art of relating with others, while modeling how to disagree, apologize and repair. In a digital world built to avoid friction, kids learn to embrace it by watching how their parents handle it.
The everyday angle: If you disagree in front of your kids, let them see you repair it, too. Regular family meetings give everyone the opportunity to practice listening and sharing. These skills will matter when bigger conversations, like estate planning, come around.
The financial angle: When appropriate, you may consider introducing your adult children to your financial adviser and estate planning attorney, and share where your key documents are kept. Relationships with your trusted advisers are worth passing on, too.
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The bottom line
For these reasons, and regardless of net worth, there's always the opportunity to gift the next generation the assets of health, knowledge, time and relationships — arguably the most valuable assets there are.
After all, wealth is more than money. Therefore, generational wealth is more than money, too.
This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.
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Recently named one of the Top 100 Women of the Future, Jennifer is a certified Private Wealth Advisor who founded Invisible Wealth, which provides strategic, future-forward, consultancy services. Jennifer has worked at some of the top Private Wealth Management institutions in the world, namely Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Fidelity. She earned her Juris Doctor from Suffolk University Law School in Boston and her Certified Private Wealth Advisor designation from Booth Business School in Chicago. While at Fidelity, she developed a proof of concept and prototype for an enterprise solution, which was advanced into incubation.