Want Your Business to Thrive? Don't Shelve Growth Plans During Economic Uncertainty

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Everywhere business owners look these days, there seems to be another reason to hit the brakes.
Inflation remains a concern, borrowing costs are still elevated, artificial intelligence is reshaping industries at a dizzying pace, and consumers are less confident, which means they're being more selective about where they spend their money. Taken together, the headlines make a compelling case for caution.
But some of the most costly business decisions get made when leaders let uncertainty do their strategic thinking for them. Contrary to what feels like common sense, periods of economic anxiety are often the very moments when growth-minded companies should lean in, not step back.
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There's nothing wrong with proceeding carefully when the ground feels unsteady. The problem starts when caution becomes paralysis. When anxiety moves into the driver's seat, hesitation hardens, and the cost of freezing tends to be far worse than whatever risk a leader was trying to sidestep in the first place.
Think about a great hitter in a tough at-bat. He doesn't walk up to the plate planning to take strike three. He studies the pitcher, adjusts his stance, and waits for his pitch. Growth-minded companies should bring that same mentality to uncertain markets. Stay disciplined. Stay patient. But stay in the batter's box.
Here's a notion worth dispensing with entirely: There is no such thing as a "risk-free" moment to expand. Markets fluctuate. Consumer preferences shift. Technology disrupts industries that thought they were untouchable.
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Uncertainty isn't a weather event that eventually clears. It's a permanent feature of the business landscape. Companies that keep waiting for ideal conditions tend to find themselves suspended in place while more decisive competitors quietly capture market share and strengthen their positions.
The real question isn't whether uncertainty exists. It does, and it always will. The real question is whether your growth plans are strategically sound and grounded in market reality.
Businesses that shelve well-conceived initiatives simply because the economic mood feels unsettled are, in effect, handing their future to circumstances beyond their control. In plenty of cases, the greater danger isn't in moving forward. It's failing to move at all.
History makes this case better than any consultant ever could. Research indicates companies that continue to invest in growth during tumultuous economic times thrive over the long term.
Uncertainty may rewrite the rules of growth. It doesn't eliminate the opportunity. For well-positioned businesses, it can actually create it.
How to proceed
That said, this isn't a green light for recklessness. Growth during turbulent times demands discipline and a clear-eyed read of market conditions. A few factors are worth keeping front of mind.
Start with the cost of capital. The era of borrowing cheaply to chase vague growth ideas is behind us. Higher interest rates and more cautious investors mean companies need a real execution plan and a credible path to profitability. "We're growing" is not a strategy. A clear return on invested capital is.
Margin pressure is equally unforgiving. Rising labor costs, supply chain disruptions and higher operating expenses leave little cushion for mistakes. Meanwhile, consumers are pushing back on price increases. The balance between protecting margins and delivering genuine value has rarely been harder to strike.
And then there's the customer. When economic anxiety rises, households tighten their spending and scrutinize every line item. Products and services that feel discretionary get cut first.
Companies chasing growth in this environment have to be able to answer a simple question with real clarity: What problem do we solve, and why does it matter right now?
In uncertain times, "nice to have" is a tough sell. "Can't do without" is a different conversation entirely.
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A case study
The story of Mailchimp is worth revisiting here. The company launched in the aftermath of the dot-com bust in 2001 and later navigated the Great Recession without flinching. Rather than retreat, its founders adapted their model to fit the moment.
What looked like a survival strategy turned out to be the foundation for explosive growth, ultimately transforming a scrappy startup into one of the world's leading marketing platforms.
Companies that grow through adversity tend to emerge tougher than the ones that wait it out. They develop resilience early, make leaner decisions and build the kind of organizational muscle that's hard to replicate in calmer waters.
They're also better positioned to act on opportunities that more cautious competitors miss entirely — underserved markets, strategic acquisitions and top-tier talent that becomes available when other companies are pulling back.
The most dangerous four words in business right now aren't "let's take a risk." They're "let's wait and see."
Study the pitch. Know your market, protect your margins and be honest about your capacity to execute. But don't mistake prudence for passivity. The companies writing the next chapter of American business aren't waiting for the economy to give them permission. They're already building something worth reading about.
The window doesn't stay open forever. The leaders who understand that, and act with discipline and purpose, are the ones who will look back on this moment not as a season of anxiety, but as the turning point that defined everything that followed.
This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.
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CEO, Wocstar Capital, and Co-Founder, Wocstar Fund
Gayle Jennings-O'Byrne is CEO of Wocstar Capital and Co-Founder of the Wocstar Fund, an early-stage venture fund using a female arbitrage strategy by investing in women of color tech entrepreneurs (“WOCstars”). Gayle (pronounced: Gay-lä) was named "10 Women Changing the Landscape of Leadership" by the New York Times (March 2021), one of the Top Black Venture Capitalists by Business Insider (February 2024) and Top 10 Women of Influence in Venture Capital by Venture Capital Journal (July 2022). Gayle has over 30 years of Wall Street and tech experience.