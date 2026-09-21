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Treasury Yields Are Rising. Here's What That Could Mean for Your Mortgage, Car Loan and Credit Cards
Rising Treasury yields can push some borrowing costs higher, but the connection isn't the same for every type of debt. Here’s how higher yields could affect mortgage rates, car loans and credit card debt.
You might not check the 10-year Treasury yield every morning, but its movements can still affect your finances, especially if you're preparing to buy a home, finance a car or take on other debt.
Treasury yields represent the return investors receive for lending money to the federal government. The 10-year Treasury note gets particular attention because it serves as an important benchmark for longer-term borrowing costs, including mortgage rates.
Lately, yields have been moving higher. The 10-year Treasury yield reached 4.93% on September 18, up from 4.19% at the beginning of the year, according to U.S. Treasury data. Higher oil prices, inflation concerns and government borrowing have all contributed to pressure in global bond markets.
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For consumers, however, a higher Treasury yield doesn't mean every interest rate will immediately rise. Mortgages, auto loans and credit cards respond to different parts of the interest-rate market. Here's what rising yields could mean for your money.
Higher Treasury yields could push mortgage rates up
If you're watching Treasury yields because you're hoping to buy or refinance a home, the 10-year Treasury is particularly important.
Thirty-year fixed mortgage rates tend to move in the same general direction as the 10-year Treasury yield. That's because investors generally demand a higher return for mortgage-backed securities than they do for relatively low-risk Treasuries.
That also means mortgage rates can rise or fall without the Federal Reserve changing its benchmark interest rate. The bond market is constantly adjusting to new expectations for inflation, economic growth and future Fed policy.
That distinction is especially important following the Federal Reserve's September meeting. The Fed raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point to a range of 3.75% to 4%, its first rate hike since 2023, as inflation remains elevated. While the Fed doesn't directly set mortgage rates, its decisions and outlook can influence investor expectations and Treasury yields.
Currently, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate is 6.95%, according to Freddie Mac. That's higher than the 6.26% average from a year earlier.
Even a relatively small increase can make a noticeable difference for borrowers.
For example, consider a $400,000, 30-year fixed mortgage.
At 6.95%, the monthly principal and interest payment would be approximately $2,648.
If the rate increased by 0.25 percentage points to 7.20%, the payment would rise to about $2,715, roughly $67 more per month.
At 7.45%, or half a percentage point higher, the payment would be about $2,783, adding roughly $135 per month.
For buyers already stretching their budgets, higher mortgage rates can reduce purchasing power even if home prices don't increase. And while you may be able torefinance your mortgage later if rates decline, there's no guarantee that will happen on your preferred timeline.
If you're preparing to buy a home or refinance, comparing rates from multiple lenders can help you see what's available now. Use the tool below to explore current mortgage rates and compare your options.
Car loan rates could remain expensive
The relationship between Treasury yields and car loans isn't as straightforward. Auto loan rates aren't directly pegged to the 10-year Treasury. However, lenders operate within the broader interest-rate environment, so higher market rates and borrowing costs can contribute to more expensive financing.
Consumers are already paying relatively high rates for auto loans. Average interest rates during the first quarter of 2026 were 6.39% for new-car loans and 11.19% for used-car loans, according to Experian.
Your actual rate can vary significantly. Auto lenders generally consider your credit score and history, income, existing debts, down payment, loan amount, loan term and whether you're purchasing a new or used vehicle when setting your rate.
That makes improving your credit and shopping around especially important. Let’s say you're financing $30,000 over five years. At 6.39%, your monthly payment would be about $585, and you'd pay roughly $5,126 in interest over the life of the loan.
Raise the rate by one percentage point to 7.39%, and the payment increases to approximately $600 per month, while total interest rises to about $5,974. That's nearly $850 more in interest.
Before accepting financing at the dealership, consider getting preapproved through a bank or credit union. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau recommends comparing offers before visiting a dealer, and notes that borrowers may be able to find better rates or terms by shopping multiple lenders.
Credit card rates work differently
Rising Treasury yields aren't necessarily a sign that your credit card APR is about to increase. That's because most variable-rate credit cards are tied more closely to the prime rate than to longer-term Treasury yields.
Banks set the prime rate, which typically moves in step with changes to the Federal Reserve's federal funds rate. The prime rate is commonly used as a reference point for credit card loans and other types of borrowing.
A variable credit card might, for example, charge the prime rate plus a set margin. Federal regulations require card issuers offering variable rates to disclose the index or formula used to determine the rate. So, if the 10-year Treasury yield jumps tomorrow, your existing credit card APR won't automatically rise along with it.
There can still be an indirect connection. Persistently high Treasury yields can signal that investors expect inflation or interest rates to remain elevated. That could make meaningful relief for borrowers slower to arrive.
Either way, waiting for lower interest rates isn't much of a strategy if you're carrying high-interest credit card debt. Your interest charges continue accumulating while you wait.
Consider paying more than the minimum whenever possible, directing extra money toward your highest-rate balances or exploring whether a balance transfer or lower-rate consolidation option could reduce your interest costs.
What to do if you plan to borrow soon
Watching interest rates can be helpful, but trying to perfectly time the bond market is another matter.
Treasury yields can move quickly as investors react to inflation reports, economic data, geopolitical events and changing expectations about Federal Reserve policy. A better approach is to make sure a loan works for your budget based on the rates available today.
If you're planning a major purchase, compare quotes from several lenders rather than assuming the first offer is competitive. For mortgages, pay attention to both the interest rate and closing costs. For an auto loan, consider getting preapproved through a bank or credit union before heading to the dealership.
Your credit profile matters, too. Paying down revolving credit card balances, correcting errors on your credit reports and making payments on time can put you in a stronger position when you apply for financing.
Most importantly, run the numbers using today's borrowing costs rather than counting on a future refinance to make an expensive purchase affordable.
Rising Treasury yields don't guarantee that every consumer borrowing rate will move higher. But they are an important signal, particularly for longer-term borrowing costs. If you're preparing to buy a house, finance a vehicle or take on other debt, knowing what's happening in the bond market can give you a better idea of what borrowing could cost, and whether the payment fits comfortably into your budget.
If you're weighing a major purchase or wondering how higher borrowing costs fit into your financial plans, a financial adviser can help you look beyond the monthly payment. The tool below can help connect you with an adviser who can review your goals, budget and other financial priorities.
Use the tool below to connect with a vetted financial professional and get started:
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Choncé is a personal finance freelance writer who enjoys writing about eCommerce, savings, banking, credit cards, and insurance. Having a background in journalism, she decided to dive deep into the world of content writing in 2013 after noticing many publications transitioning to digital formats. She has more than 10 years of experience writing content and graduated from Northern Illinois University.